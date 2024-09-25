Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Travel through Italy to meet some of the country’s most remarkable artisans — from glassblowers in Venice to ceramic makers in Umbria; from cashmere weavers in Genoa to olive oil makers in Tuscany; to chefs who create the delectable dishes that reflect regional culinary traditions. "Italy Made With Love: Generations" celebrates these artisans’ exceptional eye, the discerning palate, the distinct finesse, and, most of all, the love for the craft.

MADE WITH LOVE: Italy Made with Love: Generations: Preview

In a time when most products are mass-produced, this episode focuses on the painters, weavers, jewelers, artists and craftspeople who still fashion exceptional items by hand. The precision, the customization, the delicate perfection, and the love for the art provide unique perspectives on what keeps traditions and cultures everlasting.

Symbio Studios / PBS Marta Cucchia is a fourth-generation master weaver in the family business in Perugia in the Umbria region. The family's workshop is located in a 13th-century church.

Symbio Studios / PBS Gabriele stands next to the 17th century Mangano, a giant wheel that presses and stretches the fabric at Marchi, a textile printing house founded in 1633 in Bologna, Italy.

Credits: Produced by Symbio Studios. The executive producer is Patrick Greene.

