Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"The Young Vote" takes the temperature of a generation whose political awakening has coincided with events like the Parkland shooting and the Movement for Black Lives. Raised during a time of increasing distrust in government, active voter suppression, and continued inaction on the issues that matter most to them, many have lost faith in the efficacy of electoral politics. A central theme explored by the film is whether our communities, particularly our national community, reflect the type of society we want to live in and what our role is in helping build the community we desire.

The Young Vote: preview

In addition to highlighting what holds many young people back from voting, the film also goes in depth into specific solutions to scaling the young vote in the United States, including gerrymandering reform and mobile voting. Viewers will witness a diverse group of students and activists during the 2020 election in action and leave the film understanding young peoples' perceptions of voting and civic engagement.

Young, passionate street-level activists engaged in different campaigns for their communities challenge barriers to civic participation so their voices and the voices of their peers will be heard. "The Young Vote" is a story about unleashing civic power, shaping the future of America, and preserving the promise of democracy by carrying forward a generation's work from the streets to the polls, and back again.

Film Awards: WINNER: Black Voices for Black Justice Award Recipient. Impact Docs Awards, Award of Recognition, Documentary Feature.

A film by Diane Robinson, © Copyright Yard Girl Productions. Yard Girl Productions on Instagram