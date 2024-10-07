Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Mozart's Sister

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:58 AM PDT
Maria Anna (Alyona Popova) &amp; Wolfgang Mozart (M. Bryceson Treharne) practicing together.
Madeleine Hetherton-Miau / © Media Stockade
/
PBS
Maria Anna (Alyona Popova) & Wolfgang Mozart (M. Bryceson Treharne) practicing together.

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Maria Anna Mozart was a musical prodigy just like her younger brother Wolfgang. Although the children toured Europe together, once Maria Anna came of age, she was left behind while her brother became a star. But controversial new evidence suggests she may have contributed to her brother’s earliest works while a global search for her compositions continues.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Mozart's Sister

Watch On Your Schedule: SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Mozart's Sister" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Maria Anna Mozart (Alyona Popova) at a desk reading a letter.
Shannon Ruddock / © Media Stockade
/
PBS
Maria Anna Mozart (Alyona Popova) at a desk reading a letter.

Credits: A production of Media Stockade and The WNET Group, in association with Minderoo Pictures and Evolution Post. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Writer and Director is Madeleine Hetherton-Miau. Producers are Rebecca Barry and Madeleine Hetherton-Miau. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Clues in Maria Anna Mozart's Childhood Notebook

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is on Facebook

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News