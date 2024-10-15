Premieres Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

An international cast joins the New York Philharmonic for the American premiere of "Émigré," a semi-staged oratorio that tells an unusual story of Jewish refugees during World War II. Following the Kristallnacht pogrom of 1938, to escape the looming Nazi threat, two brothers are sent halfway around the world to Shanghai. Otto cherishes his heritage, while Josef seeks a new path, and falls in love with Lina, a Chinese woman recovering from the loss of her mother in the Nanjing Massacre.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Real Story Behind "Émigré"

A sweeping tale of love and loss, "Émigré" is set to music by film and concert composer Aaron Zigman with lyrics by Grammy-winning librettist Mark Campbell and additional lyrics by Brock Walsh. Long Yu conducts this New York Philharmonic co-commission with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil Preview

Talent:



Aaron Zigman – Composer

Mark Campbell – Lyrics

Brock Walsh – Additional lyrics

Mary Birnbaum – Stage director

Michael Beyer – Director for television

Long Yu – Conductor

Matthew White – Otto Bader

Arnold Livingston Geis – Josef Bader

Huiling Zhu – Li Song

Meigui Zhang – Lina Song

Shenyang – Wei Song

Diana Newman – Tovah Odesska

Andrew Dwan – Yaakov Odesska

New York Philharmonic Chorus – Jewish refugees, Shanghai citizens, and more

Kristen Robinson – Scenic designer

Oana Botez - Costume designer

Yuki Nakase Link – Lighting designer

Joshua Higgason – Projection designer

Krystal Balleza, Will Vicari – Hair and Makeup designers

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Josef and Otto Journey to Shanghai

Noteworthy Facts:



Composer Aaron Zigman is a classically trained American composer, producer, arranger, songwriter, and musician who has scored music for films including “The Notebook,” “The Company Men,” “Bridge to Terabithia,” “John Q.,” “The Proposal,” “For Colored Girls,” “Sex and the City” and many more.

Conductor Long Yu is the Music Director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Artistic Director & Chief Conductor of the China Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director of the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra. He is also the Principal Guest Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

The work is a co-commission with Maestro Long Yu, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: "In A Perfect World"

Chris Lee / PH1CT251 Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY PhilharmonicViolinist and conductor Long Yu.

Credits: A production of Deutsche Grammophon and Bernhard Fleischer Moving Images in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic, Directed for television by Michael Beyer; Bernhard Fleischer and Julie Kim are Executive Producers. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer. The series is produced by The WNET Group.