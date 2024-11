Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / FM

Tune in for live KPBS coverage of the 2024 November General Election with results and analysis.

KPBS Voter Hub and Guía Electoral (en español) aims to help voters get information on all the races and measures on the ballot. For November's General Election, we'll again have explainers, an interactive virtual ballot guide, resources on how to vote and where, and of course all the latest news.