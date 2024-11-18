Give Now
NATURE: Attenborough's Life Journey

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 18, 2024 at 11:17 AM PST
Sir David Attenborough holding a Goliath Beetle. From Micro Monsters with David Attenborough (2013).

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 12 on KPBS 2

As Sir David Attenborough enters his 98th year, this unique and charming film documents the highlights of his incredible life. Follow Attenborough’s journey from his boyhood days as a fossil hunter, through his early days as a host on Zoo Quest, to his programs using pioneering technology of the day such as 3D and 4K.

NATURE: Preview of Attenborough’s Life Journey

This intimate portrait depicts Attenborough’s years on the road, from the islands of the Galapagos to the mountains of Canada to the jungles of Borneo.

NATURE: How Sir David Attenborough Got His Start

Combining exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, candid interviews with Sir David on location, and stunning excerpts from his ground-breaking documentaries, this episode captures an Attenborough you have never seen before.

Sir David Attenborough at Mummery ice field, Canada, filming for David Attenborough’s First Life (2010).

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

NATURE: How David Attenborough Captured Memorable Swan Moment

Credits: Production of Atlantic Productions in association with The WNET Group. Oliver Twinch is director and Anthony Geffen is executive producer. Narration by Tom Park. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is executive producer, Bill Murphy is series producer and Janet Hess is series editor. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group.

Sir David Attenborough on top of a reef surrounding Heron Island, Australia. From David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef (2015).

