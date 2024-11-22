SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Lost Treasures of Angkor - King's Gold

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

The discovery of gold and silver artifacts in Laos, dating to the early days of the Khmer Empire, leads scientists to investigate how the priceless objects were made and where they might have originated.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold

On their journey, they retrace the steps of the ancient kings and explore the sacred landscape around Vat Phou to learn more about this ancient civilization.

Liam Davies / © NHNZ Worldwide Ltd / PBS A camera operator films the gold box artifact.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Ascending the Summit of Mt. Phu Kao

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Signs of Human Habitation in Kurukshetra

Credits: Produced by NHNZ Worldwide in association with National Geographic, The WNET Group, ARTE France, and SBS Australia. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Producer & Director is Candida Hill. Executive Producers for NHNZ are Ben Lawrie and Sue Woodfield. Executive Producer for National Geographic is Sarah Peat. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.