SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Lost Treasures of Angkor - King's Gold

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:09 PM PST
Buddhist statue in Savannakhet.
Liam Davies / © NHNZ Worldwide Ltd
/
PBS
Buddhist statue in Savannakhet.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

The discovery of gold and silver artifacts in Laos, dating to the early days of the Khmer Empire, leads scientists to investigate how the priceless objects were made and where they might have originated.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold

On their journey, they retrace the steps of the ancient kings and explore the sacred landscape around Vat Phou to learn more about this ancient civilization.

A camera operator films the gold box artifact.
Liam Davies / © NHNZ Worldwide Ltd
/
PBS
A camera operator films the gold box artifact.

Watch On Your Schedule: SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Lost Treasures of Angkor - King's Gold" will be available to stream now with the PBS app.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery" is available to stream with the PBS app.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Ascending the Summit of Mt. Phu Kao

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is part detective story, part true-life drama that unearths evidence from around the world, challenging prevailing ideas and throwing fresh light on unexplained events.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Signs of Human Habitation in Kurukshetra

Credits: Produced by NHNZ Worldwide in association with National Geographic, The WNET Group, ARTE France, and SBS Australia. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Producer & Director is Candida Hill. Executive Producers for NHNZ are Ben Lawrie and Sue Woodfield. Executive Producer for National Geographic is Sarah Peat. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

Camera operator Mikaēl Rouca assesses one of the treasures.
Liam Davies / © NHNZ Worldwide Ltd
/
PBS
Camera operator Mikaēl Rouca assesses one of the treasures.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
