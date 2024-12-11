Uncommon Grace: The Life of Flannery O'Connor

Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Despite her premature death at age 39, Flannery O'Connor left behind one of the most haunting and strikingly original bodies of work in 20th Century literature. With the rural South as her backdrop, she brought to life a string of eccentric characters torn between their worldly ambitions and the need for a more enduring truth. This film traces the people and events that shaped her remarkable career, as well as the important role that Catholicism played in her writing. Featuring expert commentary and rare photographs, "Uncommon Grace" will give you a new appreciation for this highly celebrated, yet often misunderstood, storyteller.

Credits: Director: Bridget Kurt. Writer: Daniel Kurt.