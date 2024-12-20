POV: Who I Am Not

Premieres Monday, Dec. 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

POV presents “Who I am Not,” an astute feature documentary by first-time director Tünde Skovrán that reveals the diversity of experiences in the intersex community and the struggle to achieve body autonomy. While the film’s focus is on intersex experiences, it is set within the broader context of challenging binary gender norms, and urges society to embrace the full spectrum of human identity.

The documentary is produced by Andrei Zincã, and the executive producers are Marc Smolowitz, Oscars®/Emmy®/GLAAD Vanguard Award-winner Patricia Arquette, M.J. Peckham, Tünde Skovrán, Jafta Mekgoe, DanielleTurkov and Maryse Rouillard.

What makes a male, and what makes a female in a world dominated by the gender binary? Where do we draw the line, and does it really matter?

In “Who I am Not” actress-turned-director Tünde Skovrán explores the lives of two South Africans from contrasting backgrounds who share one particular natural variation in common. Namely, they are intersex - born male and female within one single body, experiencing various forms of trauma and self-doubt. Sharon-Rose Khumalo, a South African beauty queen, plunges into an identity crisis after finding out she is intersex. She needs the guidance of somebody just like her. The only person who will help is Dimakatso Sebidi, a male-presenting intersex activist who turns out to be her complete opposite. The documentary’s two parallel yet divergent stories offer an intimate look at the struggle of living in a binary world, when you are born in-between.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“My aim was to delve into the real, gritty, unscripted slices of life, no interviews, no narration, but narrative structure, character development, and some 'poetry, written' with intimate, subtle cinematography,” said director Tünde Skovrán. “We wanted the audience to really experience what it is to live in the skin of a person who is intersex.”

“‘Who I am Not’ is a tender and brave film that focuses on a seldom seen population,” said Patricia Arquette, executive producer. “It’s intimate and we grow to have some understanding of their challenges and victories. It is humbling to see the bravery it takes to live their lives and touching to see those who love them through their journey.”

Film Awards:

A recipient of a Special Mention Award at this year’s 12th Annual Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA 2024) ceremony,”Who I am Not” will make its national broadcast premiere on POV.

“Who I am Not” made its World Premiere at the 2023 Thessaloniki Documentary Festival where it won the International Competition Silver Alexander Award, followed by its North American premiere at SXSW2023. The documentary was an official selection at the following 2023 festivals: DOCNYC; CPH:Dox, Doc Barcelona (winner of the New Talent Award); Krakow International Film Festival (winner of the International Competition's Silver Horn, for High Artistic Value); the Pan African Film Festival in LA; San Francisco's Frameline (winner of the Audience Choice Award for “Best Documentary”), BFI Flare (a Centerpiece Presentation) and Queer Scope, Germany (winner of the 2023 Debut Film Award for “Best Queer Film of the Year”). “Who I am Not” was shortlisted by the European Film Academy for “Best Documentary,” and is currently on the SIMA Awards shortlist for “Best Social Impact Campaign.”

Credits: The “Who I am Not” deal was negotiated by Chris White and Erika Dilday for American Documentary | POV and Catherine Leclef for Cat & Docs. A Double 4 Studios România production, in co-production with Filmoption International (Canada), and in association with South Africa. A recipient of grants from The Breathe Project, Docs Up Fund, and Frameline.

"As gender identity is under attack in the U.S., the film reinforces the fact that body autonomy is a global concern," said Chris White, executive producer, POV. "We hope director Tünde Skovrán’s sharp, compassionate story about two intersex people living in South Africa will serve as a springboard towards greater understanding of this community in America and beyond."

