Tuesdays Jan. 7 - March 11, 2025 at 11 or 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

A revelatory, dramatic reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the ladies' personal and political lives.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “That White House” Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eleanor Roosevelt commits to Franklin's uncertain political future. Betty Ford unexpectedly becomes Second Lady. Michelle Obama wrestles with Barack's nomination.

Ramona Rosales/SHOWTIME / SHOWTIME Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in THE FIRST LADY.

Episode 2: “Voices Carry” Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eleanor presses Franklin to act more boldly against the Great Depression. After Nixon's resignation, Betty becomes First Lady days before a state dinner. Before Barack's inauguration, Michelle faces opposition from his transition team.

Episode 3: “Please Allow Me” Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Young Eleanor attends her coming out party in New York where she meets cousin Franklin. In Michigan, young Betty is courted by hotshot lawyer Jerry. At a Chicago law firm, young Michelle meets summer intern Barack, interested in politics.

Episode 4: “Cracked Pot” Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Franklin's marital indiscretions push Eleanor to socialize with more political women. A stubborn shoulder injury begins Betty's troubled history with pain medication. Michelle vows to hold Chicago's inadequate healthcare system to task.

Ramona Rosales/SHOWTIME. / SHOWTIME Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford in THE FIRST LADY.

Episode 5: “See Saw” Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eleanor holds the White House's first all-female press conference and grows closer to journalist Lorena Hickock. Betty publicly announces her breast cancer diagnosis. Michelle prompts new legislation with her healthy school lunch program.

Episode 6: “Shout Out” Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eleanor, Betty and Michelle's daring stances put them in the spotlight.

Episode 7: “Nadir” Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eleanor doubles down on her efforts to confront racism. Betty helps Jerry secure the Republican nomination while her problems with addiction worsen. Michelle grieves after recent gun violence tragedies and advocates for legislative action.

Episode 8: “Punch Perfect” - Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eleanor forces Franklin's hand in assisting Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany. Jerry spends his retirement on the road, Betty seeks out new party companions at home. Despite Barack's hesitations, Michelle directly speaks out about race.

Episode 9: “Rift” - Tuesday, March 4 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (tentative) - Eleanor rallies the country as the U.S. enters WW II. After Betty's addiction spirals, Jerry and her family intervene. Michelle joins Hillary Clinton on the 2016 presidential campaign trail to advocate for the dignity of American women.

Episode 10: “Victory Dance” - Tuesday, March 11 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (tentative) - Franklin gifts Eleanor the charter for the League of Nations. After rehab, Betty vows to help others with addiction problems. Barack and Michelle prepare to leave the White House, determined to continue making a difference in the world.

Ramona Rosales/SHOWTIME / SHOWTIME Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in THE FIRST LADY.

Watch On Your Schedule: This series is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

