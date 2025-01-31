FUNNY WOMAN: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Feb. 2 - 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Season 2 promises more laughs and heartwarming connections as we see Gemma Arterton ("The Kings Man," SUMMERLAND) return as Sophie Straw, the nation’s favorite TV comedy star, navigating her newfound fame and career, a group of good friends, while her romance with Dennis, played by Arsher Ali (AVENUE 5, THE FEAR INDEX), is full of promise. However, with new opportunities come new challenges; will Sophie be able to embrace her real life and challenge outdated cultural conventions?

FUNNY WOMAN: Season 2 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Having established herself as the nation’s favorite TV comedy star and with her budding romance with Dennis on the right path, Sophie Straw’s life is going great! But when her new sitcom flops, things start to go south with her family and with Dennis.

(c) Potboiler Productions / (c) Sky UK Limited / PBS Sophie Straw’s life is going great! But with new opportunities come new challenges.

Episode 2: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The highs and lows continue for Sophie, whose first encounter with her mother proves disappointing. Feeling isolated at home, she moves into Pandora’s flat, seeking solace in privacy. Edith’s interest in Dennis is rekindled, leading Sophie to assume they’re back together. With nothing to lose, Sophie agrees to star in a film opposite a French movie star – their chemistry is instant!

(c) Potboiler Productions / (c) Sky UK Limited / Ben Blackhall Roisin Conaty as Greta and Gemma Arterton as Sophie Straw-Barbara Parker in FUNNY WOMAN Season 2.

(c) Potboiler Productions / (c) Sky UK Limited / Ben Blackhall Arsher Ali as Dennis Mahindra and Gemma Arterton as Sophie Straw-Barbara Parker

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sophie barely has time to digest the truth about her parents before learning that Lynda Jay is looking into her past and preparing a damning exposé. To save her reputation, Sophie enlists Diane to write a piece on her, in Sophie’s own words. The feature is a success, inspiring support and admiration of her honesty. Emboldened, she exhibits newfound tenacity and stands her hard-earned ground.

c) Potboiler Productions / (c) Sky UK Limited / Ben Blackhall Gemma Arterton as Sophie Straw-Barbara Parker in FUNNY WOMAN Season 2.

Watch On Your Schedule: FUNNY WOMAN Season 2 will be available to stream with the PBS app.