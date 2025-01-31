INDEPENDENT LENS: The Strike

Premieres Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The moving feature documentary “The Strike” illuminates the power of organizing through the story of 30,000 incarcerated people in California protesting decades-long practices of inhumane solitary confinement.

A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.

Weaving together the personal stories of the men who bore the brunt of this practice, “The Strike” follows the journeys of a cast of solitary survivors, from their secretly-recorded meetings with prison administrators to the personal ramifications of decades in confinement.

The Strike Film / PBS Jack Morris spent most of his time in solitary confinement while in prison for over four decades.

By 2013, California had nearly 4,000 people in long-term solitary confinement. One day that year, 30,000 people who were incarcerated went on a hunger strike in a protest that began as a whisper in the corridors of Pelican Bay and spread into a feat of unity across California prisons.

The Strike Film / PBS Hunger striker Paul Redd spent over 30 years in solitary confinement.

The film reveals the panic that gripped the highest echelons of state government, with unprecedented access to prison officials and never-before-seen footage rom inside Pelican Bay.

The Strike Film / PBS Hunger striker Michael Saavedra is seen here after surviving over fifteen years in solitary confinement.

Filmmaker Quote:

“We found that the story of how incarcerated people, facing impossible odds inside solitary confinement, managed to orchestrate a statewide protest, to be an inspiring example of what’s possible when people come together for change. We hope our film speaks to the strength of the human spirit and the power of collective solidarity,” said Co-directors JoeBill Muñoz and Lucas Guilkey.

The Strike Film / PBS The Pelican Bay State Prison Security Housing Unit was opened in 1989 to hold over 1,000 people in solitary confinement in concrete windowless cells about the size of a parking spot.

Watch On Your Schedule: “The Strike” premieres on PBS’ INDEPENDENT LENS on Feb. 3, 2025, at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. The film will be available to stream on the PBS app.

The Strike Film / PBS The Pelican Bay State Prison Security Housing was opened in 1989 to hold over 1,000 people in solitary confinement. It is located amidst the redwood forests on the remote Northern California coast near the Oregon border.

Credits: A co-presentation of INDEPENDENT LENS and Latino Public Broadcasting.