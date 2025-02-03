Premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV, Sunday, Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition" is a half-hour documentary that chronicles life and culture in Baja California Sur.

Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition: Preview

Vaqueros from all points in the peninsula gather at Mission Loreto — the first in the Californias — to make a horseback pilgrimage to Mission San Javier and honor its patron saint.

The journey along the Camino Real takes us past historic ranchos and magnificent landscapes culminating in a feast that merges Indian, Mexican and Spanish traditions.

The journey along the Camino Real takes us past historic ranchos and magnificent landscapes culminating in a feast that merges indigenous, Mexican, and Spanish traditions.

Vaqueros from all points in the peninsula gather at Mission Loreto - the first in the Californias to make a horseback pilgrimage to Mission San Javier and honor its patron saint.

