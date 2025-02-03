Give Now
Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:07 PM PST
Vaqueros from all points in the peninsula gather at Mission Loreto - the first in the Californias to make a horseback pilgrimage to Mission San Javier and honor its patron saint.
Premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV, Sunday, Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition" is a half-hour documentary that chronicles life and culture in Baja California Sur.

Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition: Preview

Vaqueros from all points in the peninsula gather at Mission Loreto — the first in the Californias — to make a horseback pilgrimage to Mission San Javier and honor its patron saint.

The journey along the Camino Real takes us past historic ranchos and magnificent landscapes culminating in a feast that merges Indian, Mexican and Spanish traditions.
The journey along the Camino Real takes us past historic ranchos and magnificent landscapes culminating in a feast that merges indigenous, Mexican, and Spanish traditions.

Watch On Your Schedule: The film will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

