In a remote corner of Antarctica, a group of killer whales capture their prey in the most extraordinary fashion. Swimming together, they create waves so powerful and accurate, they can wash a seal right off a piece of floating ice – some of the most sophisticated behavior in the animal kingdom. A team of scientists and filmmakers try to advance our understanding of these compelling animals in NATURE "Expedition Killer Whale."

Preview of NATURE "Expedition Killer Whale"

The hunting technique of pack-ice killer whales has intrigued scientists for decades, and there is still so much unknown about the species. Each scientist on the expedition hopes to discover new truths about these whales.

NATURE: Pack-Ice Killer Whale Sounds on Film

For whale biologist Leigh Hickmott, the mission becomes personal when he searches for his favorite killer whale, a powerful female that holds her family together through decades of experience and supreme intelligence.

© Leigh Hickmott / PBS Weddell seals are the favored prey of pack-ice killer whales, as they are the least aggressive species of seal. Having wave-washed a Weddell seal, a pack-ice killer whale turns away to prepare another wave to wash the seal off the ice floe.

Another scientist, Jessica Farrer, Research Director at The Whale Museum, has an unusual way of studying marine mammals – she collects their poop, from which she can discern information about their health and environment. Her dream is to collect the poop of a pack-ice killer whale, something never done before.

© Leigh Hickmott / PBS The most abundant seal in Antarctica is the crabeater seal, a group of them seen here on a piece of pack ice. A bite from their sharp teeth could inflict a nasty wound to a pack ice killer whale and cause infection.

The film team deploys drones to get an aerial perspective of the whales as well as gyrostabilized lenses mounted on small boats – all adding new insights into how these extraordinary animals hunt and how they live as families. The team documents something not seen before – an hours-long teaching session, where adult females demonstrate hunting skills to their young.

NATURE: Killer Whales Teach Young To Hunt

In another first, the team records the calls of the killer whales as they search for prey, coordinate their wave-making, and share their meal.

NATURE: What Is Wave Washing: How Killer Whales Hunt Seals

© Juliette Hennequin / PBS With eyes positioned either side of their large head, a pack-ice killer whale’s field of view is 300 degrees, which means they can take a good look at their potential prey before attempting to wave-wash it off the ice.

