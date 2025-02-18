CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Steakhouse

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + YouTube

On this episode, MILK STREET KITCHEN transforms into a steakhouse! Rosemary Gill offers a Steak 101 lesson that will set your steak up for success. Bianca Borges shows why you should “bake your steak” by making Oven-Perfect Strip Steak with Chimichurri.

Christopher Kimball explains why everyone is wrong about marinades, then makes Pan Seared Skirt Steak with Vietnamese Scallion Sauce.

Milk Street Steakhouse | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 20

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

