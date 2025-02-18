Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Steakhouse

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:22 PM PST
Milk Street Kitchen transforms into a steakhouse! Rosemary Gill offers a Steak 101 lesson that will set your steak up for success.
Brianna Coleman
/
APT
Milk Street Kitchen transforms into a steakhouse! Rosemary Gill offers a Steak 101 lesson that will set your steak up for success.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + YouTube

On this episode, MILK STREET KITCHEN transforms into a steakhouse! Rosemary Gill offers a Steak 101 lesson that will set your steak up for success. Bianca Borges shows why you should “bake your steak” by making Oven-Perfect Strip Steak with Chimichurri.

Jia Carbon Steel Frying Pan Lifestyle
MILK STREET TV
/
APT
Jia Carbon Steel Frying Pan Lifestyle

Christopher Kimball explains why everyone is wrong about marinades, then makes Pan Seared Skirt Steak with Vietnamese Scallion Sauce.

Pan Seared Skirt Steak with Vietnamese Scallion Sauce
MILK STREET TV
/
APT
Pan Seared Skirt Steak with Vietnamese Scallion Sauce
Milk Street Steakhouse | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 20

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
