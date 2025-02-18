Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Honor the best films and performances of 2024 that resonate with older viewers in a star-studded celebration hosted by Alan Cumming.

Getty Images for AARP / PBS Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine 2025 Host Alan Cumming.

Eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close Curtis receives the Career Achievement Award.

AARP The Magazine recognized the winners of the annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, celebrating 2024’s standout films and TV shows that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience. Honorees from "The Brutalist," "Emilia Pérez," "Wicked," "The Substance," "Shōgun," "Sing Sing," "True Detective: Night Country," and more were in attendance, with "A Complete Unknown" awarded Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups.

The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees and Winners:



Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Emilia Pérez," "Gladiator II" and "September 5."

Winner: "A Complete Unknown"



Best Actress: Pamela Anderson ("The Last Showgirl"), Marianne Jean-Baptiste ("Hard Truths"), Nicole Kidman ("Babygirl"), Demi Moore ("The Substance") and June Squibb ("Thelma").

Winner: Demi Moore ("The Substance")

Presley Ann/Getty Images for AARP / Getty Images North America (L-R) Clarence Maclin, Colman Domingo and Chief Royal Ramey attend AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 8, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Best Actor: Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Daniel Craig ("Queer"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave") and Jude Law ("The Order").

Winner: Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist")

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP / Getty Images North America Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor award for "The Brutalist" onstage during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 8, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Best Supporting Actress: Joan Chen ("Didi"), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("Nickel Boys"), Lesley Manville ("Queer"), Connie Nielsen ("Gladiator II") and Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave").

Winner: Joan Chen ("Didi")



Best Supporting Actor: Clarence Maclin ("Sing Sing"), Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist"), Peter Sarsgaard ("September 5"), Stanley Tucci ("Conclave") and Denzel Washington ("Gladiator II").

Winner: Peter Sarsgaard ("September 5")

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP / Getty Images North America Peter Sarsgaard attends AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 8, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Best Director: Pedro Almodóvar ("The Room Next Door"), Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez"), Edward Berger ("Conclave"), James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown") and Ridley Scott ("Gladiator II").

Winner: Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez")



Best Screenwriter: Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez"), Jay Cocks and James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown"), Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox ("Wicked"), Peter Straughan ("Conclave"), and Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts ("Dune: Part 2").

Winner: Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox ("Wicked")



Best Ensemble: "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," "A Complete Unknown," "His Three Daughters," "September 5" and "Sing Sing."

Winner: "Sing Sing"



Best Actress (TV): Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country"), Jean Smart (HACKS), Meryl Streep ("Only Murders in the Building") and Sofia Vergara ("Griselda").

Winner: Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")



Best Actor (TV): Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show"), Idris Elba ("Hijack"), Jon Hamm ("Fargo"), Gary Oldman (SLOW HORSES) and Hiroyuki Sanada (SHŌGUN).

Winner: Jon Hamm ("Fargo")



Best TV Series or Limited Series: THE CROWN, HACKS, PALM ROYALE, SHŌGUN, and SLOW HORSES.

Winner: SHŌGUN

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP / Getty Images North America Hiroyuki Sanada accepts the Best TV Series award for SHŌGUN onstage during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 8, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Best Intergenerational Film: "Didi," "Here," "His Three Daughters," "The Piano Lesson" and "Thelma."

Winner: "Thelma"



Best Time Capsule: "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," Here," "Maria" and "September 5."

Winner: A Complete Unknown



Best Documentary: "I Am: Celine Dion," "Luther: Never Too Much," "Piece by Piece," "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," and "Will & Harper."

Winner: "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"