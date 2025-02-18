Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine 2025
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Honor the best films and performances of 2024 that resonate with older viewers in a star-studded celebration hosted by Alan Cumming.
Eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close Curtis receives the Career Achievement Award.
AARP The Magazine recognized the winners of the annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, celebrating 2024’s standout films and TV shows that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience. Honorees from "The Brutalist," "Emilia Pérez," "Wicked," "The Substance," "Shōgun," "Sing Sing," "True Detective: Night Country," and more were in attendance, with "A Complete Unknown" awarded Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups.
To learn more about AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups, visit http://www.aarp.org/moviesforgrownups
The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees and Winners:
- Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Emilia Pérez," "Gladiator II" and "September 5."
Winner: "A Complete Unknown"
- Best Actress: Pamela Anderson ("The Last Showgirl"), Marianne Jean-Baptiste ("Hard Truths"), Nicole Kidman ("Babygirl"), Demi Moore ("The Substance") and June Squibb ("Thelma").
Winner: Demi Moore ("The Substance")
- Best Actor: Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Daniel Craig ("Queer"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave") and Jude Law ("The Order").
Winner: Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist")
- Best Supporting Actress: Joan Chen ("Didi"), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("Nickel Boys"), Lesley Manville ("Queer"), Connie Nielsen ("Gladiator II") and Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave").
Winner: Joan Chen ("Didi")
- Best Supporting Actor: Clarence Maclin ("Sing Sing"), Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist"), Peter Sarsgaard ("September 5"), Stanley Tucci ("Conclave") and Denzel Washington ("Gladiator II").
Winner: Peter Sarsgaard ("September 5")
- Best Director: Pedro Almodóvar ("The Room Next Door"), Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez"), Edward Berger ("Conclave"), James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown") and Ridley Scott ("Gladiator II").
Winner: Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez")
- Best Screenwriter: Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez"), Jay Cocks and James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown"), Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox ("Wicked"), Peter Straughan ("Conclave"), and Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts ("Dune: Part 2").
Winner: Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox ("Wicked")
- Best Ensemble: "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," "A Complete Unknown," "His Three Daughters," "September 5" and "Sing Sing."
Winner: "Sing Sing"
- Best Actress (TV): Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country"), Jean Smart (HACKS), Meryl Streep ("Only Murders in the Building") and Sofia Vergara ("Griselda").
Winner: Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")
- Best Actor (TV): Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show"), Idris Elba ("Hijack"), Jon Hamm ("Fargo"), Gary Oldman (SLOW HORSES) and Hiroyuki Sanada (SHŌGUN).
Winner: Jon Hamm ("Fargo")
- Best TV Series or Limited Series: THE CROWN, HACKS, PALM ROYALE, SHŌGUN, and SLOW HORSES.
Winner: SHŌGUN
- Best Intergenerational Film: "Didi," "Here," "His Three Daughters," "The Piano Lesson" and "Thelma."
Winner: "Thelma"
- Best Time Capsule: "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," Here," "Maria" and "September 5."
Winner: A Complete Unknown
- Best Documentary: "I Am: Celine Dion," "Luther: Never Too Much," "Piece by Piece," "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," and "Will & Harper."
Winner: "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"