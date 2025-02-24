Give Now
Bird: Not Out of Nowhere

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 24, 2025 at 2:52 PM PST
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Charlie Parker, Max Roach (almost hidden by Parker), Miles Davis, and Duke Jordan (from left to right), Three Deuces, New York, N.Y. Charlie Parker is playing a 1920s Martin 'Handcraft' alto saxophone.
William P. Gottlieb collection at the Library of Congress
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Charlie Parker, Max Roach (almost hidden by Parker), Miles Davis, and Duke Jordan (from left to right), Three Deuces, New York, N.Y. Charlie Parker is playing a 1920s Martin 'Handcraft' alto saxophone.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Kansas City PBS is proud to present a documentary that looks back at the years Charlie “Bird” Parker spent in Kansas City and his lasting legacy on the Kansas City jazz scene.

Story: Bird: Not Out of Nowhere Preview

"Bird: Not Out of Nowhere" features rarely seen archival footage of Parker, interviews with musicians and historians, and live performances from Kansas City’s most talented jazz musicians.

Bobby Watson's Quartet performs his jazz song "Wheel Within A Wheel."

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

"I'm Glad There Is You" - Bobby Watson Quartet
"Confirmation" - Bobby Watson Quartet

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
