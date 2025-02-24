Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Kansas City PBS is proud to present a documentary that looks back at the years Charlie “Bird” Parker spent in Kansas City and his lasting legacy on the Kansas City jazz scene.

Story: Bird: Not Out of Nowhere Preview

"Bird: Not Out of Nowhere" features rarely seen archival footage of Parker, interviews with musicians and historians, and live performances from Kansas City’s most talented jazz musicians.

Bobby Watson's Quartet performs his jazz song "Wheel Within A Wheel."

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

"I'm Glad There Is You" - Bobby Watson Quartet