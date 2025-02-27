Give Now
NATURE: Comedians vs. Animals

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:17 PM PST
NATURE's new digital series "Comedian vs. Animals" kicks off next week! Join popular comedians pretending to be experts about the rare and unique animals in our world.

The game is afoot! Or afin, depending on the animal. Join popular comedians (every Tuesday) pretending to be experts about the rare and unique animals in our world. Keep track of what they get right and and wrong as you test your own knowledge about these wonderful creatures. And, like any good game show, there is a "prize" at the end of each round!

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
