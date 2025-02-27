NATURE: Comedians vs. Animals

NATURE's new digital series "Comedian vs. Animals" kicks off the week of March 3, 3025 on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. Join popular comedians pretending to be experts about the rare and unique animals in our world. #animals #pbs

The game is afoot! Or afin, depending on the animal. Join popular comedians (every Tuesday) pretending to be experts about the rare and unique animals in our world. Keep track of what they get right and and wrong as you test your own knowledge about these wonderful creatures. And, like any good game show, there is a "prize" at the end of each round!

