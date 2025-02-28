President Donald Trump's Address to Congress, A PBS News Special

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:37 PM PST
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV and KPBS 2 + PBS NEWSHOUR YouTube channel

President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, laying out his vision for his administration and the United States. Eight years after his first address to Congress, Trump returns, this time pushing a major overhaul of the federal government and its workforce.

PBS News will have special coverage of the address beginning at 6 p.m. with the PBS NEWS HOUR and a digital special ahead of the president’s speech. At 6 p.m., special on-air coverage begins, hosted by PBS News co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.

They will be joined by New York Times columnist David Brooks, Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart, Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, and former Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Tiffany Smiley.

PBS News White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins will provide analysis and reporting from Capitol Hill.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
