ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms - Hour 3
Premieres Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Luminous treasures are unveiled at Living History Farms, including a 1943 Le Petit Prince signed first edition, an Arnold Schwarzenegger shirt and autograph, ca. 1990 and a 1907 E. Williams Gollings oil painting. One is $50,000 to $70,000!
