ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:29 PM PDT
Billye Harris (left) appraises a German candy container rabbit, ca. 1890, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Kathryn Gamble for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Billye Harris (left) appraises a German candy container rabbit, ca. 1890, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 3” airs Monday, March 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 3

Luminous treasures are unveiled at Living History Farms, including a 1943 Le Petit Prince signed first edition, an Arnold Schwarzenegger shirt and autograph, ca. 1990 and a 1907 E. Williams Gollings oil painting. One is $50,000 to $70,000!

Darren Winston (left) appraises a 1943 "Le Petit Prince" signed first edition, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Kathryn Gamble for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Darren Winston (left) appraises a 1943 "Le Petit Prince" signed first edition, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 3” airs Monday, March 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Jason Preston (left) appraises an 1874 Christofle bronze and enamel vase, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Kathryn Gamble for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Jason Preston (left) appraises an 1874 Christofle bronze and enamel vase, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 3” airs Monday, March 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
