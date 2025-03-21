Give Now
My Mama Joe: Hope & Help

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:45 PM PDT
Mama Joe is a champion for community and maternal force whose life of service was interrupted by the early onset of dementia. This film explores her story and the family experience of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease. With the inclusion of scholars, and leaders in public health, My Mama Joe is an educational tool to help raise awareness around health and caregiving for elders.

Monday, March 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Produced by Producer BOMM Solutions LLC 2024

