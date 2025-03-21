My Mama Joe: Hope & Help

Monday, March 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Mama Joe is a champion for community and maternal force whose life of service was interrupted by the early onset of dementia. This film explores her story and the family experience of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease. With the inclusion of scholars, and leaders in public health, "My Mama Joe" is an educational tool to help raise awareness around health and caregiving for elders.

Produced by Producer BOMM Solutions LLC 2024