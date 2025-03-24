Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / The film is available to stream now with the PBS app

It was the most notorious scandal in the history of professional sports: eight Chicago White Sox players were charged with throwing the World Series in 1919. "The Black Sox Scandal: American Stories" explores how and why these athletes, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, worked together to betray their teammates and fans for a risky payout.

The Black Sox Scandal: American Stories

The film examines how their wild scheme came to light as well as the events that followed. The hour-long documentary also seeks to dispel myths about the team's then-owner, Charles Comiskey, while exploring the scandal's lingering impact on the modern-day game.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WTTW