SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Route 66 - Missouri to Oklahoma

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 25, 2025 at 1:57 PM PDT
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown visits Route 66.

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Samantha starts her trip with a view of the St. Louis Arch and visits Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, famous for its thick desserts. She meets author Michael Wallis, who shares insights on Route 66.

Exploring Cuba, Missouri, she admires colorful murals and the Osage Trail Legacy monument. Crossing the Arkansas River, she stops at the Uranus Fudge Factory.

In Carthage, she learns about a little-known Civil War battle before heading to Springfield, the official birthplace of Route 66.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Route 66 – Missouri to Oklahoma

In Kansas, she visits Gearhead Curios, a unique pit-stop, then meets a joyful business owner at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios in Tulsa.

Finally, she reflects on the Tulsa massacre at a memorial before learning why Tulsa is known as the Route 66 capital.

Samatha Brown
Samantha Brown makes a pit stop along Rte 66 St. Louis - Tulsa.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
