Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Samantha starts her trip with a view of the St. Louis Arch and visits Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, famous for its thick desserts. She meets author Michael Wallis, who shares insights on Route 66.

Exploring Cuba, Missouri, she admires colorful murals and the Osage Trail Legacy monument. Crossing the Arkansas River, she stops at the Uranus Fudge Factory.

In Carthage, she learns about a little-known Civil War battle before heading to Springfield, the official birthplace of Route 66.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Route 66 – Missouri to Oklahoma

In Kansas, she visits Gearhead Curios, a unique pit-stop, then meets a joyful business owner at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios in Tulsa.

Finally, she reflects on the Tulsa massacre at a memorial before learning why Tulsa is known as the Route 66 capital.

