Premieres Monday, March 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Going Your Way," is a thought-provoking documentary that emphasizes the importance of end-of-life planning for individuals and their families. It delves into the personal, medical, and spiritual aspects of end-of-life care, highlighting the various options available and the proactive steps individuals can take to ensure their wishes are honored. The documentary encourages viewers to confront common fears and concerns about discussing death and dying, emphasizing that such conversations are essential because death is a normal, natural, and inevitable part of life. As the documentary underscores, "there are no do-overs."

The film features individuals like Vivial Lopez, who hosts death-and-dying-themed barbecues to foster open discussions about end-of-life planning. Inspired by a workshop she attended after experiencing the challenging deaths of several family members, Vivial became a trained facilitator to help others navigate these crucial conversations. Her story illustrates the importance of being intentional about honoring a person's wishes and ensuring that quality of life includes the possibility of a good death.

By shedding light on this often-taboo subject, "Going Your Way" aims to empower viewers to take control of their decisions, fostering peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones. The documentary's title underscores the active role many are embracing to ensure their end-of-life experiences align with their personal desires and plans.

"Going Your Way" was developed with expert consultation from the Oasis Institute, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy aging through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. The initiative began in 2018 with the vision of expanding the reach of the Oasis class "The Magnificent Theater of Life" to a broader audience.

Credits: Executive produced and written by Jim Kirchherr, produced and directed by Anne-Marie Berger, and narrated by Carol Daniel. A production of Nine PBS, distributed for broadcast to PBS.