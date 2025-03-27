Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:46 PM PDT
"Going Your Way" film
Nine PBS
/
E+
"Going Your Way" film

Premieres Monday, March 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Going Your Way," is a thought-provoking documentary that emphasizes the importance of end-of-life planning for individuals and their families. It delves into the personal, medical, and spiritual aspects of end-of-life care, highlighting the various options available and the proactive steps individuals can take to ensure their wishes are honored. The documentary encourages viewers to confront common fears and concerns about discussing death and dying, emphasizing that such conversations are essential because death is a normal, natural, and inevitable part of life. As the documentary underscores, "there are no do-overs."

Going Your Way Trailer

The film features individuals like Vivial Lopez, who hosts death-and-dying-themed barbecues to foster open discussions about end-of-life planning. Inspired by a workshop she attended after experiencing the challenging deaths of several family members, Vivial became a trained facilitator to help others navigate these crucial conversations. Her story illustrates the importance of being intentional about honoring a person's wishes and ensuring that quality of life includes the possibility of a good death.

By shedding light on this often-taboo subject, "Going Your Way" aims to empower viewers to take control of their decisions, fostering peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones. The documentary's title underscores the active role many are embracing to ensure their end-of-life experiences align with their personal desires and plans.

"Going Your Way" was developed with expert consultation from the Oasis Institute, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy aging through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. The initiative began in 2018 with the vision of expanding the reach of the Oasis class "The Magnificent Theater of Life" to a broader audience.

For information about "Going Your Way" and access to additional resources on end-of-life planning, visit Oasis Institute's Going Your Way website.

Credits: Executive produced and written by Jim Kirchherr, produced and directed by Anne-Marie Berger, and narrated by Carol Daniel. A production of Nine PBS, distributed for broadcast to PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
