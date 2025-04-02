THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES: Season 4 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Friday, April 4 - 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES is a New Zealand television detective drama series. The series is set in the fictitious New Zealand town of Brokenwood in the North Island and is filmed in the greater Auckland region. Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd is sent from Auckland to Brokenwood to investigate a local police officer. With a possible murder investigation underway that might link the two, Shepherd takes charge. After the investigation, Shepherd reassesses his life and decides to stay on indefinitely, even though it means a demotion to Detective Senior Sergeant.

Brokenwood is a seemingly quiet country town where Shepherd, who has an unconventional approach to police work, is assisted by local Detective Kristin Sims, who is precise and efficient at her job, to solve murders. As the series progresses, the working relationship between the two moves from rocky to functional as they begin to appreciate each other's talents.

The core cast includes Neill Rea as Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd, Fern Sutherland as Detective Kristin Sims, Nic Sampson as Detective Constable Sam Breen, Cristina Ionda as Dr. Gina Kadinsky, medical examiner, Jarod Rawiri as Detective Constable Daniel Chalmers.

Episode 1: "Fall from Grace" Premieres Friday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A surprise guest interrupts the picnic that Kristin, Breen and Gina throw for Mike’s birthday. The celebrations come to a halt when they realize that the visitor is Kristin’s ex-boyfriend.

Episode 2: "Stone Cold Blood" Premieres Friday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The owner of a Victorian historic village is shot in the head with an arrow. A stickler for rules and routine, the victim lived her life as if she were in 1861. When Shepherd is injured during the investigation, Sims takes over the case.

Episode 3: "The Scarecrow" Premieres Friday, April 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team must investigate family, friends and rival neighbors following a chilling discovery among a local farmer’s crop.

Episode 4: "As If Nothing Had Happened" Premieres Friday, April 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A resident from Sunset Manor, a rest home in Brokenwood, goes missing. It quickly becomes apparent that his whereabouts are vital to solving the case.

