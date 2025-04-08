SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Historic Firehouses

Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Join Elsa Sevilla as she discovers some of the oldest fire stations in San Diego built in the early 1900s. Find out how the San Diego Fire Department started in the mid-1800s. Take a tour through the San Diego Firehouse Museum and see some of the oldest fire equipment, trucks and photos.

About the series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.