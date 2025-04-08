Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Historic Firehouses

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:46 PM PDT
See the oldest fire stations in San Diego and learn the history of the San Diego Fire Department.

Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Join Elsa Sevilla as she discovers some of the oldest fire stations in San Diego built in the early 1900s. Find out how the San Diego Fire Department started in the mid-1800s. Take a tour through the San Diego Firehouse Museum and see some of the oldest fire equipment, trucks and photos.

About the series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News