Premieres Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV (see full schedule below)

Get ready to groove! Based on "Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band," the beloved children’s book by Emmy® Award-winning, Newbery medalist, and #1 New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander, the ACOUSTIC ROOSTER universe is coming to PBS KIDS with a special and a short-form series.

Acoustic Rooster | Rooster’s Old MacDonald Song | PBS KIDS

This will feature "Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band," a one-hour special, and ACOUSTIC ROOSTER: JAZZY JAMS, an upbeat new animated series of 20 shorts that will introduce viewers ages 3-5 to the vibrant world of the arts, specifically jazz music, while reinforcing the importance of collaboration, creativity, and self-expression.

The ACOUSTIC ROOSTER universe also includes the digital shorts series, Acoustic Rooster: Jazzy Jams, and the digital game, Groovin’ with Acoustic Rooster.

GBH "Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band"

FULL BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Friday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Friday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Wednesday, May 7 at 7:00 a.m. on PBSKIDS

Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Monday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Tuesday, May 13 at 12:30 a.m. on PBSKIDS

Friday, May 16 at 7:30 pm on PBSKIDS

Friday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. on KPBS

Saturday, May 24 at Noon on PBSKIDS

Monday, May 26 at Noon on PBSKIDS

GBH "Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band"

PBS KIDS on Facebook and Instagram

Credits: GBH Kids. The ACOUSTIC ROOSTER shorts and special were created by Alexander and Kay Donmyer and directed by Rachel Stolberg and Ranjit Gill. The shorts and special are produced by GBH and animated by Global Mechanic Media, Inc. Alexander, Angel Tyree, Harper, Tina Ouellette, and Chris Brodie serve as executive producers. ACOUSTIC ROOSTER AND HIS BARNYARD BAND was written by Alexander and Donmyer. Advisors for the series include JB Dyas, PhD; Mark G. Meadows; RJ Root; and Joanne Seelig Lamparter.

Support for "Acoustic Rooster" is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting