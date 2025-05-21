IN HER NATURE: Camouflage Queen: Decoding Chameleons

Stream now with YouTube and the PBS app

Despite cultural taboos, herpetologist Fandresena Rakotoharimalala is on a mission to save chameleons in Madagascar. Possessing an uncanny ability to spot camouflaging chameleons, she hopes to ensure protections for the island's dwindling species.

Fandresena ventures into Madagascar’s rainforests by night to uncover the secrets of the island’s 130 mesmerizing and endangered chameleon species. Armed with a headlamp and black light, she is the first Malagasy herpetologist to study gene flow using advanced genomic techniques between populations of chameleons in Madagascar.

More from This Collection:

Series Trailer | IN HER NATURE

IN HER NATURE: The Slowest Stampede on Earth

IN HER NATURE: The Rhino Whisperer

Saving The Slowest Mammal on Earth | In Her Nature