IN HER NATURE: Camouflage Queen: Decoding Chameleons

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 21, 2025 at 2:01 PM PDT
Despite cultural taboos, herpetologist Fandresena Rakotoharimalala is on a mission to save chameleons in Madagascar. Possessing an uncanny ability to spot camouflaging chameleons, she hopes to ensure protections for the island's dwindling species.

Fandresena ventures into Madagascar’s rainforests by night to uncover the secrets of the island’s 130 mesmerizing and endangered chameleon species. Armed with a headlamp and black light, she is the first Malagasy herpetologist to study gene flow using advanced genomic techniques between populations of chameleons in Madagascar.

