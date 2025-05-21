Give Now
NOVA: Decoding The Universe: Cosmos

By Jennifer Robinson
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:22 AM PDT
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Explore big discoveries that have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.

A lot has changed in the last 50 years, especially in our understanding of the cosmos. DECODING THE UNIVERSE "Cosmos" explores the last five decades in astronomical discovery, as well as the most pressing questions cosmologists are now trying to answer. How did our vision of the universe get completely overturned in just a few decades, and what new surprises might lie just over the horizon?

Since the 1970s and the launch of the Voyager missions, scientists have confirmed the existence of planets beyond our solar system, supermassive black holes, and thousands of previously unknown galaxies.

Perhaps the most important discovery of the last half century has been how much is still unknown about the universe. DECODING THE UNIVERSE "Cosmos" documents what we currently know about dark matter and dark energy, two properties that were only accepted as “real” during the last 50 years. Scientists now believe dark energy is the most powerful force in the universe.

NOVA: Decoding the Universe: Cosmos Preview

This is the first part of a two-part NOVA special tracing ground-breaking discoveries that have transformed our picture of the universe over the past 50 years, shedding light on everything from exoplanets to supermassive black holes to the size and ultimate fate of the cosmos.

Watch On Your Schedule: DECODING THE UNIVERSE Part 1 "Cosmos and Part 2, "Quantum" are available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA: Decoding the Universe: Quantum Preview

NOVA l PBS on Facebook / Instagram

