Episode 1 Premieres Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of The Desert) is an exciting period drama set in northern Chile against a backdrop of political upheaval and international intrigue in the 1930s.

The story begins in 1907 during a salt miners strike when the parents of brothers Pedro (Gastón Salgado, "Inés of My Soul") and Gaspar (Jorge Arecheta, La Jauría) are massacred by the government while protesting for better working conditions in the mines.

In the aftermath of this devastating loss, the young brothers face another heartbreak as they are forcibly separated - never to see each other again for 30 years. Though when they meet again they are unaware that they are brothers, and become enemies as they stand on opposite sides of the law and fall in love with the same woman.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 Premieres Sunday, May 25 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV -Following the massacre at the Santa Maria School in 1907, Captain Gregorio Sanfuentes kidnaps a child for his wife. That child, renamed Gaspar Sanfuentes, returns to Valparaiso in 1937 to become the new police commissioner. He becomes the archenemy of the charismatic smuggler Pedro Ramírez who, unbeknownst to him, is his blood brother.

APT A scene from episode 1 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 2 - Gaspar investigates deaths in the port, following closely on the heels of Pedro Ramírez. Meanwhile, the smugglers receive aid from Dr. Eloísa Gonzales, a friend and former love interest of Gaspar. The Sanfuentes and Bormann families strengthen their ties, romantically and commercially.

APT A scene from episode 2 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 3 - Gaspar and Pedro confront each other in the smugglers' neighborhood. Eloísa manages to calm the situation and takes Gato to the hospital to treat her injuries. Meanwhile, Pedro seeks a way to fix Gato’s legal situation using his power and influence in the underworld.

APT A scene from episode 3 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 4 - Gregorio is enchanted with the young Margot but must attend to the business he is involved with, an assignment from Nazi Germany. Eloi issues orders to kill Gato, who is interned in the prestigious British Hospital of Valparaiso; however, Pedro and his friends manage to save her.

APT A scene from episode 1 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 5 - When Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato, Gaspar approaches her and their old flame is reignited. Pedro obtains information about Nazi smuggling, and an old soldier appears in his hideout with information about his stolen brother.

APT A scene from episode 1 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 6 - Gaspar and the police follow false leads regarding recent events at the port. Meanwhile, Pedro keeps the soldier who witnessed his brother's robbery alive to interrogate him and discover the truth.

APT A scene from episode 6 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 7 - Everything is ready for the Nazis to smuggle their goods into Chile; however, Pedro manages to steal everything that has been smuggled. Gaspar breaks up with his fiancée to be with Eloisa who is reprimanded by her father for having a secret relationship.

APT A scene from episode 7 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 8 - Josefina causes a public scandal after her breakup with Gaspar, making Eloísa the talk of the town in Valparaíso. Meanwhile, Pedro starts extorting money from Sanfuentes and Bormann for the cargo he stole from the Nazis.

APT A scene from episode 8 of "Hijos Del Desierto" (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 9 - Josefina approaches Gaspar's mother, Antonia Williams, to get her fiancé back. In Buenos Aires, Gaspar and Eloísa have a romantic night. Pedro gets involved with Sanfuentes and Bormann in the Nazi business.

APT The Sanfuentes

Episode 10 - Pedro's friends find the old soldier and take him to the smuggler. In the hideout, they devise a plan to reveal the identity of the officer who stole Pedro's brother, since the soldier only remembers his face. Eloísa returns to the port in search of revenge.