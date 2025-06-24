Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Dolores Huerta

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 24, 2025 at 4:27 PM PDT
Kelly Corrigan
Credit: Alessandro Rafanelli and John Brecher
Kelly Corrigan

Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

Dolores Huerta is an American labor leader and civil rights activist who, along with Cesar Chavez, is a co-founder of the National Farmworkers Association. In this episode, she sits down to talk about her life?s work and her ongoing activism.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Dolores Huerta

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN "Dolores Huerta" is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Kelly Corrigan is on Facebook + Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News