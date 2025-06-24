Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Economy

San Diego's proposed tourism and hospitality $25 minimum wage goes to committee

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published June 24, 2025 at 6:09 PM PDT
A San Diego City Council committee is weighing a proposal to raise the minimum wage for tourism and hospitality workers. KPBS video journalist Matthew Bowler speaks with supporters and opponents of the plan.

A city council committee is considering a new proposal to raise the minimum wage for tourism and hospitality workers in the city of San Diego.

According to the San Diego Tourism Authority, the industry has a $22 billion impact on our region, and one out of every eight San Diegans works in it.

Now San Diego Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera is proposing a $25 an hour minimum wage for those workers. Elo-Rivera says this is not an original idea.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“L.A. just raised their minimum wage to $30,” Elo-Rivera said.

But tourism industry leaders say this is bad for their business. Chris Cate, president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce says this could cripple San Diego’s economy.

“At some point in time, you're going to see the negative impacts of these mandates, whether it's automation, cutting jobs or businesses picking up and leaving and shuttering their doors, all these things are not conducive to growing our regional economy here in San Diego,” Cate said.

Steve Pinard, owner of Action Sport Rentals in San Diego, says his business has six locations and employs around 150 people during the high season. He says if he’s forced to pay his employees $25 an hour, he’ll close.

“My business will shut down under this proposal. I can not absorb that,” Pinard said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Elo-Rivera says this argument is old and doesn’t hold water.

“San Diego is better than 'the sky will fall' arguments. Whenever we begin talking about paying workers a fair wage, every single time, workers ask for a decent wage to keep a roof over their heads and food on their family's plates,” Elo-Rivera said.

According to a 2022 Tourism Authority study, the average wage for a tourism worker is $28 an hour, $3 more than the proposed minimum wage.

The proposal will be brought before the Select Committee on Addressing Cost of Living.

Tags

Economy San Diego Government
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News