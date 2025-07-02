Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream episodes now with the PBS app + KPBS Passport

Thirty years after the acclaimed Bill Moyers series, JOSEPH CAMPBELL AND THE POWER OF MYTH, WISDOM KEEPERS revisits the timeless questions of who we are and where we are going – questions that feel more urgent in today’s world of rapid scientific advances, moral dilemmas, and political unrest.

Through intimate interviews with leading thinkers, mystics, historians, ethicists, faith leaders, and scientists, the series invites viewers into a space of deep introspection rarely found in our fast-paced lives. Host Ray Suarez speaks with leaders in faith and ethics about the search for togetherness in times filled with crisis in tumult.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Healing a Divided People" - This episode explores the timeless questions of who we are and where we’re going. Featuring profound thinkers, mystics, and scientists, the series offers deep insights and introspection into life’s fundamental mysteries in our complex world.

"Scientist Francis Collins - The Inextricable Links between Science + Faith" - Ray Suarez speaks with scientist and physician Francis Collins about the intersection of science, belief and faith. Collins explores the principles that have guided his work both at the National Institutes of Health and beyond.

"Writer Kevin Kelly - How We Shape and Understand Technology" - Ray Suarez speaks with writer Kevin Kelly about our relationship with technology and its transformative role in our lives. Kelly explores "The Technium" – the vast technological ecosystem, and our social approach to new technologies.

"Kelly Brown Douglas - The Search for Meaning" - Host Ray Suarez speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas, Episcopal Priest and Public Theologian. They discuss the search for meaning, and the duty of faith and religious leaders to create a vision for a better and more just world.

Simon Critchley - We All Seek Transcendence - Ray Suarez speaks with philosopher Simon Critchley about mysticism and belief in the modern era, and the importance of cultivating practices of attention and reflection to push back against the relentless pressure of modern life.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

