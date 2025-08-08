RELISH: Season 6

Stream Seasons 1 - 6 now with the PBS app

RELISH shares stories and recipes of cultural heritage in Twin Cities communities through the universal language of food.

In each episode, host and chef Yia Vang of Vinai takes viewers in kitchens with local chefs as they serve up an ingredient or dish that has personal and cultural meaning to them.

SEASON 6 EPISODES:

"Somali Sambusa and Nepali Momo" - Great food isn’t just about eating—it’s about coming together to create something special. In this episode, Chef Yia Vang explores two beloved wrapped dishes that unite families and communities. The Mohamed sisters (Hoya Sambusa) showcase their Somali sambusas, while Rashmi Bhattachan and Sarala Kattel of Momo Dosa wrap up some delectable Nepali momo.

"King Cake and Bundt Cake" - Two Cakes with a HOLE lot of surprises. The stories behind the decedent and buttery French King Cake with James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef Marc Heu and the rich Tunnel of Fudge American Bundt Cake with Jennifer Dalquist, granddaughter of the inventors of the Bundt pan.

Filipino Pancit and Mexican Burritos - James Beard Award-nominated chefs Mike Brown and Bob Gerken are known for flipping food on its head at their restaurant, Travail Kitchen and Amusements. After showing off their fancy, fine dining creations, the chefs go back to their roots and head into the kitchen with their moms to cook childhood favorites the old-fashioned way.

Potato Latkes and Kimchi Jjigae - Some recipes are passed down at the kitchen table or in family restaurants, like at Cecil's Deli and Restaurant where they make Jewish-style potato latkes. But for others, like Korean Adoptee Anna Luster, cooking kimchi jjigae (stew) is about keeping food memories alive when far from home—creating new traditions that will last for generations.

Sourdough Bread and Banana Tart - You likely eat it every day, but what do you know about wheat, a grain with roots 10,000 years deep? Discover how it has evolved with breeder James Anderson at the University of Minnesota, learn old-school techniques of stone-grinding and making the perfect sourdough with Patrick Wylie of Baker’s Field Flour and using it in a delicate tart with James Beard-nominated pastry chef Shawn Mackenzie.

Hawaii's Beef Stew and Loco Moco - Two restaurants bring the spirit of Aloha to the Midwest through iconic and memory-filled meals from Hawaii. Warren Seta from Ono Hawaii Plates cooks up his grandmother's traditional beef stew, historically served as a "plate lunch." Chef Chris Ikeda (Pau Hana) puts a modern spin on the classic Loco Moco while diving into the ins and outs of Hawaii Regional Cuisine.

A Twin Cities PBS original series.