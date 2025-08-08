TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Hyper Connected and Never Been Lonelier
Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2
On this episode, Kelly is joined by psychotherapist Esther Perel, journalist Katie Couric and artist Timothy Goodman to engage in an open dialogue about the importance of connection in our lives. Perel’s research and experience sheds light on what we have lost in the digital age, and she offers her advice on reprioritizing the people around us, for their sake and ours.
