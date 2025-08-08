Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Hyper Connected and Never Been Lonelier

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:40 AM PDT
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN
Kelly Corrigan
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, Kelly is joined by psychotherapist Esther Perel, journalist Katie Couric and artist Timothy Goodman to engage in an open dialogue about the importance of connection in our lives. Perel’s research and experience sheds light on what we have lost in the digital age, and she offers her advice on reprioritizing the people around us, for their sake and ours.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Hyper Connected and Never Been Lonelier

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News