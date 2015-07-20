CROSSING SOUTH: Rancho Ojai, Tecate Beer, Asao
Encore Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand
On "Rancho Ojai, Tecate Beer, Asao," we enjoy a trip outside of town at Rancho Ojai, a quaint little getaway with cabins, pool, bikes and miniature golf.
Next, we move back into the town of Tecate and visit the famous Tecate Brewery. This beer was named after this town, so we had to check it out.
Finally, we visit a restaurant that everybody was telling us about, Asao, which actually means "food" in Kumiai.
Watch On Your Schedule:
Each new episode will be available to stream on demand after broadcast. All past episodes from this series are available for streaming on demand.
About The Series:
CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.