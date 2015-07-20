CROSSING SOUTH: Rancho Ojai, Tecate Beer, Asao

On "Rancho Ojai, Tecate Beer, Asao," we enjoy a trip outside of town at Rancho Ojai, a quaint little getaway with cabins, pool, bikes and miniature golf.

Next, we move back into the town of Tecate and visit the famous Tecate Brewery. This beer was named after this town, so we had to check it out.

Finally, we visit a restaurant that everybody was telling us about, Asao, which actually means "food" in Kumiai.

1 of 10 Rancho Ojai barn. In this episode, we enjoy a trip outside of town at Rancho Ojai. A quaint little getaway with cabins, pool, bikes and miniature golf. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 2 of 10 Rancho Ojai cabins. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 3 of 10 Interior photo of Rancho Ojai cabin. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 4 of 10 Host Jorge Meraz plays a game of pool at Rancho Ojai. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 5 of 10 Interior photo of Rancho Ojai recreation center. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 6 of 10 Artwork adorns the walls at Asao Restaurant, Tecate, Mexico. Jorge visits Asao, which actually means "food" in Kumiai. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 7 of 10 Asao Restaurant’s fish on a cheese bed. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 8 of 10 Asao Restaurant’s seafood lasagna. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 9 of 10 CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz (right) enjoys a beer at Tecate Beer Factory Pub, Tecate, Mexico. Courtesy of Centurion5.com 10 of 10 Host Jorge Meraz enjoys a tour of the Tecate Beer Factory, Tecate, Mexico. Courtesy of Centurion5.com

About The Series:

CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.