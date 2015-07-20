Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Rancho Ojai, Tecate Beer, Asao

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 20, 2015 at 12:28 PM PDT
CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz (right) enjoys a beer at Tecate Beer Factory Pub, Tecate, Mexico.
Courtesy of Centurion5.com
CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz (right) enjoys a beer at Tecate Beer Factory Pub, Tecate, Mexico.

Encore Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand

On "Rancho Ojai, Tecate Beer, Asao," we enjoy a trip outside of town at Rancho Ojai, a quaint little getaway with cabins, pool, bikes and miniature golf.

Next, we move back into the town of Tecate and visit the famous Tecate Brewery. This beer was named after this town, so we had to check it out.

Finally, we visit a restaurant that everybody was telling us about, Asao, which actually means "food" in Kumiai.
Rancho Ojai barn. In this episode, we enjoy a trip outside of town at Rancho Ojai. A quaint little getaway with cabins, pool, bikes and miniature golf.
Rancho Ojai cabins.
Interior photo of Rancho Ojai cabin.
Host Jorge Meraz plays a game of pool at Rancho Ojai.
Interior photo of Rancho Ojai recreation center.
Artwork adorns the walls at Asao Restaurant, Tecate, Mexico. Jorge visits Asao, which actually means "food" in Kumiai.
Asao Restaurant’s fish on a cheese bed.
Asao Restaurant’s seafood lasagna.
CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz (right) enjoys a beer at Tecate Beer Factory Pub, Tecate, Mexico.
Host Jorge Meraz enjoys a tour of the Tecate Beer Factory, Tecate, Mexico.
About The Series:

CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

More News