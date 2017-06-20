MASTERPIECE: Prime Suspect: Tennison (Finale this week)

Saturdays, Aug. 13 - 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Behind every great detective is a backstory. MASTERPIECE dials back the clock to spotlight the influences that turned 22-year-old rookie policewoman Jane Tennison into the savvy, single-minded crime fighter beloved by PRIME SUSPECT viewers over the course of seven seasons. Starring Stefanie Martini (DOCTOR THORNE) in the iconic role immortalized by Helen Mirren, PRIME SUSPECT: TENNISON airs in three riveting 90-minute episodes.

A prequel to one of the most innovative crime series in television history, the series also stars Sam Reid (THE ASTRONAUT WIVES CLUB) as Jane’s mentor, DCI Len Bradfield; Blake Harrison (HOUDINI AND DOYLE) as Bradfield’s volatile sergeant, DS Spencer Gibbs; Jessica Gunning (LAW & ORDER UK) as Jane’s female colleague and friend, WPC Kath Morgan; and Alun Armstrong (LITTLE DORRIT, BLEAK HOUSE) as crime family kingpin Clifford Bentley.

Bringing the '70s to Life

Tied to murder, gambling, narcotics, prostitution, and high-stakes break-ins, the Bentleys and their underworld rivals give Jane a crash course in the gritty realities of police work — an experience that is all the more challenging because she is a young woman trying to make it in the sexist culture of the force.

Set in 1973 amid the sounds of the pop tunes of the day, the series opens with Jane a newly minted woman police constable, performing her probationary stint at Hackney Police Station in East London.

Relegated to traffic incidents, dispatching, and other routine police chores — in addition to serving the senior officers tea — she gets her big break when a murder case of a young girl calls for an all-hands-on-deck investigation.

So commences Jane’s real education. The case officer, DCI Len Bradfield, discovers that she is an eager learner and an indispensable assistant for any task that comes up: from observing an autopsy to surreptitiously gathering clues while comforting the victim’s parents. Not to mention, Bradfield finds Jane irresistibly attractive.

The murder victim is a young prostitute and drug addict from a respectable middle-class family. The case is more complicated than it appears, with baffling wounds on the corpse, signs of captivity and bondage, and a widening circle of potential suspects.

Meanwhile, in a nearby prison, Clifford Bentley is about to be released after serving a sentence for burglary, which is the least of his crimes. He wastes no time setting the wheels in motion for a new felony — his masterpiece.

Little does Jane know, but she has already met some of the participants in this plot, which will have a profound impact on her personality and outlook, helping to mold the hard-bitten, hard-driving character that millions of PRIME SUSPECT viewers know as DCI Jane Tennison.

Courtesy of ITV Studios and NoHo Film & Television for ITV and MASTERPIECE From left to right: SAM REID as DCI Len Bradfield, JOSHUA HILL as DC Edwards, STEFANIE MARTINI as Jane Tennison, TOMMY MCDONNELL as DC Hudson, BLAKE HARRISON as DS Spencer Gibbs and DANIEL EZRA as DC Ashton.

PRIME SUSPECT: TENNISON, is based on the bestselling novel "Tennison" by Lynda La Plante CBE. Lynda La Plante was awarded the Edgar Allan Poe Award by by the Mystery Writers of America for her novel "Prime Suspect."

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Jane Tennison soon starts to learn the cold facts of police work. She turns the head of her boss, DI Bradfield, but also impresses him with her instincts. He enlists her help, and she becomes immersed in her first murder investigation.

Episode 2 Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Tennison and Bradfield continue their work on the murder case of a young girl, but a breach of police protocol complicates matters. Meanwhile, the Bentley family continues their plans to pull off their biggest crime yet.

Episode 3 Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Jane is faced with several harsh realities in both her professional and personal life. The investigations around the murder of Julie Ann Collins and the robbery plan of the Bentley family come to a head.

