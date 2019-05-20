CROSSING SOUTH: Hollywood Music And Crepes

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

On this episode, host Jorge Meraz meets Mark Kilian from South Africa. Mark now lives outside of Rosarito, and composes music for Hollywood movies. He came to Baja for music inspiration. Watch as he shows Jorge a collection of his instruments and how he uses them to create a music recording.

CROSSING SOUTH: Hollywood Music & Crepes

Next, we visit a place in Tijuana that specializes in desserts — Creperia Polanco. Chef Selene Lopez brings out all sorts of goodies, and as you can imagine, Jorge is in heaven.

Courtesy of Centurion5.com Host Jorge Meraz cuts into a chocolate-nuttela-mousse-banana crepe at Creperia Polanco in Tijuana, Mexico.

About The Series:

CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

