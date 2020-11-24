MY MUSIC: Red, White And Rock

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. 0n KPBS 2 (not available on demand)

Recorded in 2002, “Red, White And Rock” is a patriotic celebration of America and pop oldies music performed by Frankie Valli, The Drifters, Connie Francis, Frankie Avalon and other longtime favorites. Spotlighting artists from the rock, pop and doo–wop days of the late 50s and 60s, this all-star concert features several performances not previously broadcast.

Red, White and Rock | Preview

Performances include:

“Wind Beneath My Wings” – Little Anthony and The Imperials

“Louie, Louie” – The Kingsmen

“Over The Mountain, Across The Sea” – Johnny and Joe

“Venus” – Frankie Avalon

“Beauty School Dropout” – Frankie Avalon

“Grease” – Frankie Valli

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” – Frankie Valli

“Our Day Will Come” – Ruby and The Romantics

“I Will Follow Him” – Little Peggy March

“Soldier Boy” – Shirley Alston Reeves of the Shirelles

“Baby I Need Your Lovin’” – Four Tops

“I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” – Four Tops

“Sh-Boom” – The Chords

Doo Wop Wedding Medley: “Chapel Of Love” – The Dixie Cups - “When We Get Married” – Dreamlovers - “Church Bells May Ring” – The Willows

“You Were Mine” – The Fireflies

“Time Won't Let Me” – Sonny Geraci of The Outsiders

“Precious And Few” – Sonny Geraci of Climax

“Tracks Of My Tears” – The Miracles

“Tears Of A Clown” – The Miracles

“Where The Boys Are” – Connie Francis

“God Bless America” – Connie Francis

“On Broadway” – The Drifters

“Mony, Mony” – Tommy James and The Shondells

“Soul And Inspiration” – Righteous Brothers

You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling” – Righteous Brothers

“Celebrate” – Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night

“Joy To The World” – Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night

Courtesy of TJL Productions The Shirelles' singer Shirley Alston Reeves performs the group's hit "Solider Boy" on “Red, White And Rock” (MY MUSIC) on PBS.

Credits:

Producer: TJL Productions. Executive Producer: TJ Lubinsky

