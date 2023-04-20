San Diego weekend arts events: Chicano Park Day, Anne Mudge and the Bard's 459th birthday

Anne Mudge: 'Wire and Beads'

Visual arts

Fallbrook-based artist Anne Mudge just fully adorned the inside of Quint Gallery with her seemingly weightless, suspended wire and bead sculptures. Mudge works intuitively when creating these sculptures, using gravity, balance and symmetry to guide the next move as she twists, sculpts and adds beading. Coexisting with this physical architecture is something unexpectedly biological. It's a wonder to walk beneath and amongst these pieces — and don't miss the intricate shadows on the walls.

Courtesy of Quint Gallery Anne Mudge's sculpture of stainless steel, beads and pigment, is shown installed at Quint Gallery on Apr. 20, 2023.

Details: On view through May 27. Opening reception: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April. 22. Quint Gallery, 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free.

53rd Chicano Park Day

Heritage, Art, Music, Dance

The first in-person Chicano Park Day since before the pandemic takes place on Saturday, celebrating the history of Chicano Park as a place of activism, community and art. Beginning with a blessing at the "kiosco" at 9:50 a.m., the event runs through 5 p.m. and is free.

Three stages will feature speakers and performances of music, poetry, ballet folklorico, traditional Aztec dance, DJs and more, including Bill Caballero, DJ Betty Bangs and Latin alternative duo Ruby Clouds — plus dozens more. Low riders, food and drinks will also be at the park.

The flag raising ceremony happens at noon. In 1970, when activists occupied the park for 12 days to protest construction on land that had been promised as a park, a flag raising was one of the first things the activists did to claim the space.

Angela Carone Folk dancers at Chicano Park Day in 2009 dance under a mural by Felipe Adame.

The new Chicano Park Museum will be open — their first year open during a Chicano Park Day celebration — though admission is separate: $10 for adults, free for youth 18 and under. Museum tickets are available to buy in advance (a good idea; they may sell out).

Details: 9:50 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22. Chicano Park, Logan Ave and Cesar E. Chavez Pkwy, Barrio Logan. Free.

'Happy Birthday Mr. Shakespeare'

Theater, Music, Dance, Puppetry, Family, Outdoors

Cupcakes, sonnets, sword fighting and … telenovelas: that's right, The Old Globe is celebrating Shakespeare's birthday.

Lucía Serrano Children participate in a theatrical sword fighting workshop at the 2022 "Happy Birthday Mr. Shakespeare" event at The Old Globe.

Each year, AXIS, the Globe's arts engagement community program presents a free, outdoor party for the Bard. Catch a puppet show featuring a telenovela-inspired rendering of a "Twelfth Night" scene, sonnet performances from the cast of "The XIXth" (it's their closing weekend), fight choreography demonstrations and a workshop, a Renaissance dance workshop — and cake.

Details: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Free.

San Diego Symphony: Jean-Yves Thibaudet Plays Debussy

Music

Rafael Payare brings the San Diego Symphony back to the Rady Shell this weekend for two concerts, Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4, and a set of lush and harmonious works by Claude Debussy.

Pianist Jean-Yvez Thibaudet will join the Symphony for "Fantaisie for Piano and Orchestra." The other Debussy work, "Prélude à “L'après-midi d'un faune (Afternoon of a Faun)" is a beautiful piece and is said to have been the composition that cemented Debussy's status as a world-class composer.

Details: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 21 and Saturday, Apr. 22. The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $25+.

Courtesy of CSUSM Library Britton Neubacher's "Song of Increase," made of preserved moss and other botanicals, is shown installed at the CSUSM Library in an undated photo.

Britton Neubacher: 'Emergence'

Visual art

Britton Neubacher was the 2022 Art Alive rotunda designer at the San Diego Museum of Art, showcasing a moss-covered pyramid at the heart of the floral festival last year.

She has a new solo exhibition installed in the CSU San Marcos Kellogg Library, in the 3rd floor gallery. "Emergence" includes a series of Neubacher's intricate botanical sculptures, playing with geometry and natural materials like preserved moss and ferns. My favorite, "Song of Increase," is a huge stack of five toppling spheres, each in increasing size, stacked on top of each other, made (of course) of moss. You can view the exhibit during library hours. It's open until midnight Sunday through Thursday, and while the hours will be reduced after the CSUSM semester ends in May, the exhibit will be on view through July. You can also take a peek at the pieces in the online exhibit portal here .

Details: On view through July 31. Kellogg Library at CSUSM, 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos. Free.

San Diego Made Spring Market | Aly Rowell

Makers, Visual art, Food, Music

San Diego Made is hosting their springtime "shopping event" featuring more than 85 makers, artists, designers, florists and other vendors. There's an admission fee of $6 presale, $7 on-site for adults (kids are free), but there's also live entertainment, including a set from indie-folk songwriter Aly Rowell.

NPR recently sent along a list of any Tiny Desk Contest entries from our KPBS coverage area, and I've been making my way through the (impressively long) list. As soon as I finished watching Aly Rowell's "Projector Screen," I started it over again. She'll play a set at the Spring Market at 2:30 p.m.

Details: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 23. Julep Venue, 1735 Hancock St., downtown. $6 advance, $7 door. Kids free.

Concerts: Twin Ritual, We The Commas, BritPop

Music: Indie, Pop, R&B, Choral

Here's a quick roundup of some more concerts on my radar this weekend:

We The Commas are playing at the Casbah on Saturday at 9:30, with Winnabego and Topeka Clementine. We The Commas define themselves on TikTok as "surf alternative R&B," and their videos are getting millions of views on YouTube. The North County brothers' latest single, "Keep Going," fits solidly in the beachy end of their range. Details and ticket information here.

Glüme and Twin Ritual are playing at Soda Bar Saturday. LA-based Glüme has a new album out, "Main Character," which chronicles her upbringing as a child actor and features appearances from the likes of Sean Lennon and Rufus Wainwright. She'll be supported here by Twin Ritual, a project helmed by Anthony Ramirez from Glass Spells and Laura Levenhagen of Le Chateau. Twin Ritual will celebrate their new album. Details and ticket information here.

San Diego Gay Men's Chorus will bless the world of Brit pop music with their theatrical, choral stylings this weekend, with shows at the Balboa Theatre Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Their approach to Brit pop includes the classics like Elton John, Queen, Bowie and the Beatles to more modern acts like Coldplay, Sam Smith, Adele and more. Details and ticket information here.

For more arts events, to submit your own or to sign up for the weekly KPBS/Arts newsletter, visit the KPBS/Arts Calendar.

