Comic-Con Sunday Panel Recommendations

Sunday (July 23)

There are no Hall H panels this year on Sunday, but in all honesty, Sunday was always a lite day for Hall H.

But Sunday is big on kids' programming whether it's how-to panels or the Children's Film Festival. Women also have the spotlight on a number of panels, and there is even a panel that complements a delegation sent to Comic-Con by the Spanish Ministry of Culture. That's pretty cool!

It's a short day and usually feels a little sad as the pop culture convention wraps up, and you have to say goodbye to geeky friends. So, try to make that final purchase or squeeze into one last panel.

Comic-Con Film School 104: Post-production and Distribution

10:00am – 11:00am Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The final day of this comprehensive course on micro-budget moviemaking will revolve around what to do after your movie is shot. Panelists will go over the basics of post-production and what software to use for editing, graphic design, sound design, and visual FX and how to optimize your movie for uploading to the internet. Final panel in the series.

Chronicle Books Rob Reger's "Emily the Strange" gets a panel at this year's Comic-Con. Emily the Strange Panel Experience ⭐

10:00am – 11:00am Room 32AB Join Emily the Strange creator Rob Reger and special guest strangers to get the insider scoop on the latest and greatest regarding your favorite anti-hero, Emily the Strange on the 30th anniversary of Emily the Strange. As always, audience participation will be encouraged, and there will be plenty of rewards for being strange. I fell in love with the "Emily" books the first year they came out and love the smart, dark humor. So if you are unfamiliar with Reger's character or already love her, this is a great opportunity. eigoMANGA "frog Princess" is one of the mangas published by eigoMANGA. Manga Tutorials for Kids ⭐ 10:00am – 11:00am Room 11 eigoMANGA illustrators and animators offer kids of all ages tutorials on manga illustrations and storytelling. Highlighting this as the first of the kids programming of the day just to alert parents or young people to the fact that a lot of the day's panels are geared to kids and to teaching so take advantage of that.

Spotlight on Beau Smith

10:00am – 11:00am Room 4

Beau Smith (“Wynonna Earp”) and moderator Ted Adams (founder, IDW Publishing) discuss Beau’s storied career in comics.

Marvel Captain America and Thor are just two of the many characters Jack Kirby created for Marvel Comics. Jack Kirby Tribute Panel ⭐

10:00am – 11:15am Room 5AB It’s a Comic-Con tradition to assemble on Sunday morning to remember the man some still call, and with good reason, The King of the Comics. His life and career will be discussed by folks who knew him or wish they did. They include writer Tom King, Jack's grandson Jeremy Kirby, Kirby experts Bruce Simon and Mark Badger, Jon Cooke of the Jack Kirby Museum and Research Center, attorney Paul S. Levine and your moderator, former Kirby assistant Mark Evanier. If you don't know anything about comics history or some of its legends then this is perfect, and if you are already well-versed then I bet these panelist can still offer some fresh insights.

San Diego International Children’s Film Festival

10:00am – 5:00pm Room 9

The San Diego International Children’s Film Festival features creative, exciting, and imaginative short films from around the world — animation, live-action, and documentary — good for all ages. All the films are geared to be kid and family friendly so take a break from the bustle of the convention and enjoy a film and maybe even a discussion with a filmmaker.

Marvel Studios Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios' streaming show "Ms. Marvel." Women of Marvel ⭐

10:30am – 11:30am Room 6A What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects? Hear from Sarah Brunstad (editor), Sana Amanat (executive producer, Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel”), Jessica Malloy (VP of digital media marketing), Charlie Jane Anders (“New Mutants: Lethal Legion”), Jody Houser (“Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”), and others. Stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway! Women take center stage in a number of panels today so if that's important to you, come show some support.

CCI-IFF Awards Presentation

11:00am – 12:00pm Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comic-Con’s Adam Neese (IFF and programming coordinator) talks to this year’s trio of judges about the films and presents trophies to the winners. Hopefully you have been checking out the festival over the course of the convention and will stop by to see what films win awards. Sometimes the judges have interesting comments. My favorite judge was Ted Raimi, who was brutally frank about what he loved and what he didn't.

Cosplaying as a Couple

11:00am – 12:00pm Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Miguel Capuchino and Lucy Capuchino (30+ years), Trevor Newton and Wendy Newton (3+ years), and Shawn Richter and Lisa Lower (5+ years) discuss their experiences cosplaying as a couple. From conventions to events to charity work, these three couples are all about doing good in their community and being a positive influence in the world of cosplay. I follow a few of these people on Instagram and am consistently impressed by their cosplay so if you are interested in learning more about cosplay, this is a good place to start.

Kids Draw Superheroes

11:00am – 12:00pm Room 11

A panel of artists from comics, graphic novels, and animation will each work with kids from the audience one on one to design an original superhero (or villain) in just five minutes, based on random superpowers chosen from a list. It’s fast and furious, and as many kids as they can squeeze in will go home with an original piece of art! And everyone in the audience will be encouraged to draw along and show off their skills! Another good kid friendly learning panel.

Lights! Before Camera and Action

11:00am – 12:00pm Room 7AB

When talking about stop motion, people forget that one of the most important things is lighting. Frank Passingham (camera director, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), Drew Frontier (lighting director, Laika), Michel Amado (lighting camera, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio”), and Michael Gall (chief gaffer, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio”) give an illuminating peek at how their job is to bring artificial light to our screens. I adore stop motion animation and Del Toro's "Pinnochio" looked spectacular so take advantage of being able to hear some of the talented artists who brought that film to life.

The Best and Worst of Making Comics

11:00am – 12:00pm Room 25ABC

Andrew Farago (Cartoon Art Museum) leads a discussion with Comic-Con special guests Amy Chu, John Romita Jr., Joe Quesada, Ben Templesmith, and Ron Turner on all the highs and lows of making comics. Hear all the ins and outs of comics from your favorite creators.

The Power of AANHPI Women in Media

11:00am – 12:00pm Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Step into a realm of empowerment with a panel highlighting the power of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander women in the media. Moderators Stefanie Bautista (educator) and Ariel Landrum (therapist) and panelists Danice Cabanela (actor), Kristine Gerolaga (writer, director, actor), Sydney Viengluang (writer, director, actor), and Dr. Harpreet Malla (psychologist) share personal stories of advancing AANHPI women's representation in their fields and the entertainment industry. More femme-centric programming to inspire both women and POC.

From Batman to Basquiat: Contemporary Art and Comics

11:30am – 12:30pm Room 29CD

Comic book characters are a deep source of inspiration for visual artists as avatars of social commentary and contemporary symbolism. Rachel Pinnelas (editor/writer, Marvel, DC, Mad Cave Studios), Kenny Keil (artist/writer, MAD magazine, Smoove City), John Jennings (author/artist/professor, “Black Kirby,” “Kindred”), Patrick A. Reed (comics historian), Tim Fielder (visual Afrofuturist/author/artist/professor), and moderator Gustavo Alberto Garcia Vaca (writer/visual artist, MoMA, LACMA, “Beyond Warriors”) discuss their work at the intersection of contemporary art, meta-narratives, and comics, as well as the work of Andy Warhol, Arthur Jafa, Dulce Pinzon, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and others. One last chance to catch Jennings at a panel and talking about an excellent topic.

Sesame Street Special Premiere

11:30am – 12:30pm Room 6BCF

Be the first to experience Sesame Street's new entertaining and informative special starring your favorite Muppets of Sesame Street, who, with the help of celebrity guests, journey out into the world with a mission to help others and give back to communities. The screening will be followed by a panel with Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Andrew Moriarty (coordinating producer/writer). Who can resist Sesame Street?

Warner Bros. Maurice LaMarche, one of the panelists for Cartoon Voices II, provides the voice for Brain in "Pinky and the Brain." Cartoon Voices II ⭐

11:45am – 1:15pm Room 6A Moderator Mark Evanier will welcome Maurice LaMarche (“Futurama,” “Pinky and the Brain”), Anna Brisbin (“Final Fantasy VII Remake”), Fred Tatasciore (“Team America,” “The Hulk”), Frank Todaro (“The Cuphead Show,” “Transformers”), and Courtney Lin (“Monster High,” “Rainbow High”). I can guarantee this will be fun. So if you missed Cartoon Voices I or are just eager for more then this is the panel for you. Planeta Cómic Chile "Los Fantasmas de Pinochet" by Francisco Ortega, will be discussed as part of Comics Arts Conference Session #14: Chile’s Military Coup at 50 Years. Comics Arts Conference Session #14: Chile’s Military Coup at 50 Years ⭐ 12:00pm – 1:00pm Room 26AB Fifty years ago, on September 11, 1973, General Augusto Pinochet led a military coup against the democratically elected president of Chile, Salvador Allende. This began a military dictatorship that lasted 17 years and was responsible for egregious human rights violations. This bilingual (Español/English) panel brings together survivors, artists, and scholars in a discussion about how graphic novels have responded over the last 50 years to concepts of democracy, justice, memory, and human rights. These books create intergenerational links between survivors and younger generations, revealing comics as forms of living history and memory. This just sounds fascinating and not like the typical — if there is such a thing — panel at Comic-Con.



Congressional Popular Arts Caucus

12:00pm – 1:00pm Room 4

U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia will announce the launch of the Congressional Popular Arts Caucus, a new bi-partisan caucus in the United States Congress. Megan Halsband, the librarian of the Library of Congress overseeing their historic comic book collection, leads a discussion with creator and writer Josh Trujillo of “Blue Beetle,” and the interim director of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, Jeff Trexler. As a lifelong fan of comic books—an artform that helped him learn English after immigrating to the U.S.— Garcia was proud to be sworn into Congress on the Constitution alongside a copy of Superman #1. I am intrigued by this!

The Rogues' Gallery: My Favorite Villain

12:00pm – 1:00pm Room 25ABC

Everyone has their favorite hero, but who is your favorite villain? Can you root for a rogue the way you would a hero? Find out what Michael Conrad, Rachel Smythe, Steenz, Kim-Joy, and David F. Walker think about villains and who ranks among their favorites. One last chance to hear Walker and I definitely want to know who his favorite baddie is.

Women's Color Code

12:00pm – 1:00pm Room 24ABC

Women's Color Code is three women of color in video games who are excited to talk to you and answer your questions about the game industry. Join them as they share their experiences working on titles big and small, and hope to inspire game lovers, women, and people of color to pursue their dreams of creating video games. I don't get to cover video games as often as I'd like so a panel like this looks great.

Marvel Steve Ditko, who created Spider-Man as well as many other comic book characters, is the topic of a Comic-Con panel. Who Was Steve Ditko? ⭐

12:15pm – 1:15pm Room 5AB Steve Ditko was the co-creator of Spider-Man and the creator of Dr. Strange, The Question, Mr A., and many others. But most people do not know who he was, let alone know anything about him. Mark Ditko (“Ditkoverse;” Steve’s nephew), Lenny Schwartz (writer, “Ditko the Play;” filmmaker, “The Haunted and the Hunted”), Jackie Estrada (Eisner Awards administrator; correspondent with Steve), Alex Grand (Comic Book Historians; author, “Understanding Superhero Comic Books”), and Marci Singel (Steve’s first cousin) provide more information about Steve Ditko than you’ve ever believed possible. As with the Kirby panel, this is just an opportunity to hear people pay tribute to a legend.

Horror Comics

12:30pm – 2:00pm Room 6DE

David Dastmalchian (“Count Crowley,” “The Suicide Squad”), Leah Kilpatrick (“Headless Horseman Halloween Annual”), Ben Stenbeck (“Koshchei the Deathless,” “Baltimore: The Plague Ships”), Scott Snyder (“We Have Demons,” “Night of the Ghoul,” “Book of Evil”), Rodney Barnes (“SHOOK! A Black Horror Anthology,” “Killadelphia”), LySandra Vuong (“Covenant”), and newcomer Jimmy Stamp (“The Beekeeper's Due”) talk about creating horror comics that keep readers up at night. I'm always down for horror.

A Master Class in Comics Coloring

1:00pm – 2:00pm Room 3

Award-winning comics coloring pioneer Brian Haberlin will take you behind the scenes on coloring comics. He will cover color theory and process to final production techniques to get your work looking how you want it to in print or on the web. Again, I love panels that highlight a craft I know little about.

Frank Miller: American Genius

1:00pm – 2:00pm Room 7AB

Comic-Con Special Guest and legend Frank Miller, one of the comics medium’s most important creators, returns to San Diego for an all-access and in-depth discussion.

ASTIBERRI EDICIONES Quan Zhou’s “Gazpacho Agridulce” will be one of the book discussed on the panel Comics Arts Conference Session #15: An Overview of the Spanish Comic Market. Comics Arts Conference Session #15: An Overview of the Spanish Comic Market ⭐

1:00pm – 2:30pm Room 26AB This panel complements a delegation sent to Comic-Con by the Spanish Ministry of Culture to provide an overview of comics published in Spain. Esther Claudio (University of Iowa) analyzes Quan Zhou’s “Gazpacho Agridulce” and Ramón Esono’s “Los asesinos de mi inteligencia” to explore how they depict, interrogate, and subvert coloniality and racial capitalism. Elisa McCausland (Universidad Complutense de Madrid) traces how American comics reached Spanish newsstands and permeated the minds of readers to create generational and masculine imaginaries. Fernando Ángel Moreno (Universidad Complutense de Madrid) discusses how the concept of evil is expressed by Spanish artists Salvador Larroca, Pepe Larraz, and Ángel Unzueta in American Star Wars comics. Francisco Saez de Adana (University of Alcalá) presents a genealogy of the fantastic made by female comics creators in Spanish comics. Another panel that just feels unique and interesting.

Spotlight on J. Michael Straczynski

1:15pm – 2:15pm Room 5AB

After a four-year absence, Straczynski returns to Comic-Con.

Little Fish Comic Book Studio Little Fish Comic Book Studio was founded in 2012 by Alonso Nunez with Patrick Yurick. Serving the San Diego region, the educational nonprofit corporation is dedicated to developing the skills and empowering the minds of students interested in the comic art form, specifically through a wide range of classes and camps directed to all ages. Little Fish: Connecting Comics, Cinema, Books, and Science ⭐

1:30pm – 2:30pm Room 23ABC Comics are found in all corners of the pop culture ecosystem, and San Diego's own Little Fish Comic Book Studio will lead you through all the exciting connections that comics can forge with schools, libraries, science, film festivals, and so much more. Join Alonso Nuñez (Little Fish Comic Book Studio), Rene LaFarge (Kevin Workman Foundation), Jenelle Dean (KPBS/One Book One San Diego), Serena Leitner (instructor, Little Fish), and Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman: Historia) for this game-changer! Nuñez is such a bright, positive force for comics and kids in San Diego that you should come out and support his panel and find out what Little Fish does.

Science of Superpowers: Radiation and Mutation and Aliens, Oh My!

2:00pm – 3:00pm Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Humans have been fascinated with the potential to gain superpowers for generations. Would a lab accident really transform your DNA? Is it possible to harness regenerative powers from the animal kingdom? Could a mutation make you telekinetic? Hear about the up-to-date science and technology bringing humanity closer to becoming superheroes (and potentially supervillains. These are always a blast!

Beth Accomando Starship Smackdown is like March Madness for sci-fi geeks. Here a whiteboard held the standings for the sixteen spacecrafts in the competition back in 2011. July 24, 2011.

Starship Smackdown XXXVII: The Ship Hits the Fan Edition ⭐ 2:45pm – 4:45pm Room 6A As featured on NPR’s All Things Considered (a story by yours truly), the ultimate galactic conflagration that began way back at Comic-Con 2002 returns. Will the Starship Enterprise end the Battlestar Galactica’s lonely quest? Can the Serenity defeat a Star Destroyer? And what happens when the "Close Encounters'" Mothership stares down the maw of the Jefferson Starship? Host Mark A. Altman along with these highly credentialed professors of spaceship-ology: Daren Dochterman (concept designer, “Picard,” “Master and Commander”), Kay Reindl (writer/producer, “Swamp Thing”), Steven Melching (writer, “Star Wars Rebels,” “The Clone Wars”), Christian Gossett (artist, “The Red Star,” “Cthulutown”), Ashley Edward Miller (showrunner, “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), and Robert Meyer Burnett (host, “The Burnettwork”). Prepare to launch all Vipers, X-Wings, Starfighters, Star Furies, and Shuttlecraft! The Smackdown Is On Like Sargon! I had such a great time doing that NPR story (the Chevy Malibu from "Repo Man" made a surprise showing that year) that I always try to squeeze this in on the last day.

Asian Representation in Comics and Media

3:00pm – 4:00pm Room 32AB

A candid discussion with creators in the industry about the progression of Asian representation and where it stands today.

Gamera Rebirth: Special Release and Talk Show

3:00pm – 4:00pm Room 25ABC

The giant monster Gamera, which has been beloved by Kaiju fans across the globe since the 1960s, returns as a brand-new animated series: “Gamera Rebirth.” The panel will feature a special release along with the appearance and an exclusive talk show by anime director Hiroyuki Seshita. I am hopeful for this series because Gamera is another Japanese kaiju I adore.

Mold/Resin Making, 3D Printing, and FX Techniques

3:00pm – 4:00pm Room 11

Learn all about mold/rein making, 3D printing and FX techniques from experienced panelists. Perfect introduction if you are looking to use latest technologies in anything from cosplay to movies. Another panel about something that I would love to learn more about.

Dell Cover art for Philip K. Dick's book "UBIK." Philip K. Dick: 71 Years of Illusions, Reality, and Humanity in Science Fiction ⭐ 3:15pm – 4:45pm Room 5AB Who is human and who only appears as human? What is real? Philip K Dick (PKD) wrote stories that became “Blade Runner,” “Minority Report,” “Total Recall,” “Man in the High Castle,” “Electric Dreams,” “Adjustment Bureau,” “Screamers,” and “Paycheck.” John Alan Simon, Elizabeth Karr (director/producer, PKD's “Radio Free Albemuth”), Daniel Gilbertson (writer, “Screamers;” knew PKD), Keith Giles (author, teacher), Charles Cameron Mitchell (PKD Festival), and Cliff Jones, Jr. (software developer and author), discuss PKD. If you love PKD this panel will provide a great discussion for you.

Comic-Con Talk Back

3:30pm – 4:30pm Room 23ABC

Representatives from Comic-Con will be present to listen to attendees' feedback about the event. What did we do right? What could be improved? This is your chance to speak your mind or ask questions about Comic-Con.

Afrofuturism: Black to the Future VI: No Mo' TriX

4:00pm – 5:00pm Room 25ABC

Meet the BlackDevs, who are throwing some color into the game. They're about to do to the gaming industry what we've done to entertainment, sports, and medicine. Panelists will discuss emerging technologies in the gaming industry and how they will uniquely impact the Pan-African Diaspora. The moderator and panel organizer is Jimmy Diggs (original content producer, screenwriter “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”).

Creating a Role-Playing Game

4:00pm – 5:00pm Room 4

Panelists will share their experiences promoting RPGs and their strategies for building a following, reaching out to influencers, and leveraging social media. The panel will cover the ins and outs of crowdfunding a game, from setting realistic funding goals to creating a compelling pitch video. Finally, attendees will learn about the various aspects of production, including artwork, layouts, and printing. Featuring Tone Milazzo (“ESPionage the Role-Playing Game of Psychics and Spies,” novelist), Chris Czerniak (“Tribes in the Dark,” San Diego Role-playing Association), Kimi Hughes (“Decuma, the Happy Jacks” podcast), Mike Olson (“Fate Core,” “Skullkickers: Caster Bastards and the Great Grotesque”), and Ray Chou (“The Wildsea,” CEO of Mythworks).

And so it ends. Sob, sob!