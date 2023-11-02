A guide to the California Festival in San Diego

Jump to the San Diego concert listings.
A state-wide festival of new music kicks off this week, and the numbers are impressive: 100 performing arts organizations, 140 composers and 180 new compositions.
And then there's a small number: 5. The California Festival: A Celebration of New Music spotlights music composed within the last five years — with a slight twist.
"The California Festival really has been created to showcase the innovation and creativity of California with a light to its musical organizations," said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the San Diego Symphony. "And innovation has been happening in the state for decades. So while it focuses on music written in the last five years, that music is paired with music that was groundbreaking for its time."
An example: Strauss' highly-recognizable "Also sprach Zarathustra," which was considered new and unusual at the time, in part for being based on a philosophy book. Catch it Nov. 4 at the Rady Shell.
The California Festival, which runs Nov. 3-19, is the brainchild of three influential conductors: Rafael Payare of the San Diego Symphony, Gustavo Dudamel of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Esa-Pekka Salonen of the San Francisco Symphony.
"This was something that was pretty much in the air and it was wonderful to just sit down and share it with the world," said Rafael Payare in a February interview with KPBS, shortly after the California Festival was announced. "Because Esa-Pekka being in San Francisco, Gustavo being in LA and me being in San Diego — the way that we program and the way that we approach music is quite similar, but at the same time the audience in the whole California, it has this ability, this amazing wonderful sense of welcoming and not being afraid to explore different things. So this is also something that we could actually showcase."
For Gilmer, contemporary music — like all music — is a lens into the time and place in which it was written.
"It's always hard to predict how people in the future will look at our current times. I think that a lot of music that's written today is reflective of the human experience of today. So, you know, climate concerns. Issues of justice. Issues of the joy of nature. Music has always reflected the time in which it was created. But I think that there's a direct connection with composers writing about the world we live in, and I do think that will echo for years to come," Gilmer said.
Featured composers in San Diego include Carlos Simon, Jessie Montgomery, Billy Childs, Texu Kim, Saunder Choi, Francisco Eme, Steph Richards, Gabriela Lena Frank and many more.
An example: Carlos Simon's "Wake Up," commissioned by the San Diego Symphony. This work was performed by the symphony last month and is powerful, gorgeous and inventive — and its unique, site-specific instrumentation includes pieces of scrap metal from the Jacobs Music Center construction zone. Catch it again Nov. 10-11 at the Rady Shell.
The San Diego Symphony has five official concert programs involving their orchestra during the festival, plus a pre-festival performance at Mexico's Centro Cultural Tijuana (CECUT) concert hall across the border. Through mid-November, about two dozen festival concerts will take place in San Diego, from local arts organizations ranging from the experimental like Project [BLANK] and San Diego New Music, to chamber groups like Art of Elan, Hausmann Quartet and Camarada, to established larger groups and orgs like San Diego Master Chorale, San Diego Jewish Men's Choir, San Diego Youth Symphony, Mainly Mozart, La Jolla Music Society, the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus and more.
More numbers: In addition to the San Diego Symphony, San Francisco Symphony and LA Philharmonic, close to a hundred smaller performing arts organizations will also participate — spotlighting more than 80 venues throughout the state
The San Diego Symphony had hoped the festival would take place in their indoor home, the historic Jacobs Music Center, which has been undergoing extensive renovations. Earlier this summer, however, symphony leadership announced that the opening would be delayed until sometime in 2024. All San Diego Symphony performances for the California Festival have been moved to the Rady Shell.
The upside? Gilmer said the larger, outdoor venue allows them to open the festival to potentially thousands more people, including a free community and family day on Sunday, Nov. 5, and the giant puppet Little Amal's venture across the U.S. and Mexico when she passes through the Shell at 6:30 p.m. on Friday Nov. 3.
Sunday's free family day, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., includes preview performances from the San Diego Symphony (including work by composer Jessie Montgomery and more), the San Diego Youth Symphony, San Diego Master Chorale (including work by Saunder Choi and more) and Art of Elan. RSVPs are recommended, and guests can come for as much or as little as the event as they'd like.
San Diego area California Festival concerts:
ArtPower presents Tesla Quartet's "The Kreutzer Affair"
7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3
UC San Diego Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 9410 Russell Ln, UCSD. Free-$50.
San Diego Master Chorale: "Where All Are Welcome"
4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
The Village Community Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. Free-$30.
3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. Free.
La Jolla Symphony and Chorus: "This Soil"
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Dr., UCSD. $20+.
San Diego Symphony: "Season Opening Under the Stars"
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $25+.
California Festival Family & Community Day
12-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
Set times:
- 12 p.m. San Diego Symphony
- 1:30 p.m. San Diego Youth Symphony
- 3 p.m. San Diego Master Chorale
- 4:30 p.m. Art of Elan
The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. Free.
FF Collective and Artonic Quartet: "Songs and a Scandal"
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7
Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theater, 5998 Alcala Park, University of San Diego. Free.
San Diego New Music: "Made in California"
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9
The Athenaeum Music and Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $12-$30.
ArtPower presents Carlos Simon: "Requiem for the Enslaved"
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9
Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Dr., UCSD. Free-$40.
La Jolla Music Society presents Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10
Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $48+.
San Diego Symphony: "The Ring Without Words"
7:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 10
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11
The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $25+.
VIRTUAL: Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music panel discussion
11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11
Online. Free.
San Diego Jewish Men's Choir and San Diego Saints Choir: "Interfaith Veterans Day/Thanksgiving Concert"
7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4195 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley. Free.
La Jolla Presbyterian Church Concert Series and Camarada: "Música Nueva"
4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Free
Mainly Mozart: "Tradition and Tomorrow"
7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14
Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. $30+.
Art of Elan: "Downtown Sounds"
7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15
Luce Loft, 1037 J Street. $10-$25
Alisa Weilerstein: "Fragments"
7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16
Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. $58+.
Project [BLANK]: "in^set trio"
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave. $10 donation at door.
San Diego Symphony: Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring"
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way. $25+.
Art of Elan: Young Artists in Harmony
11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
A Reason To Survive (ARTS), 200 E 12th St., National City. Free (RSVP required)
Art of Elan: Performance and Conversation with Artist Danielle Dean
4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
ICA San Diego North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free (RSVP required)
Mainly Mozart: "Tapestry"
6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. $65+.
Camarada: "Music She Wrote"
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
UC San Diego Park and Market
1100 Market St., downtown. $25+.
Project [BLANK]: Laure Hiendl
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19
Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave. $15+.
Hausmann Quartet: "Haydn Voyages: Patterns of Americana"
2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19
1492 N Harbor Dr., downtown. $10+.
View all concerts across the state here.