Sweetwater Union music teacher named to the National Teachers Hall of Fame

A mariachi music teacher from the Sweetwater Union High School District has just been named to the National Teachers Hall of Fame .

For 25 years, Keith Ballard taught at Southwest Middle School near the Mexican border. He also teaches a class at Southwest High School and online in the district's Launch Virtual Academy.

He is the creator of cultural music programs that have spread to other campuses in the Sweetwater Union High School district and beyond.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Students rehearse mariachi music in their classroom at Southwest Middle School, San Diego, Calif., April 3, 2024

It's brought him national recognition for supporting students from marginalized communities looking to break a cycle of poverty and succeed academically.

“If you just give them a little bit of love and you work hard, and you show them some compassion, you can do some great things," Ballard said.

Maddie Fennell is the acting Executive Director of the National Teachers Hall Of Fame in Emporia, Kansas. She traveled to San Diego on Wednesday to surprise Ballard with the news of his induction.

"His dedication, innovation, and adventurous spirit make him a true asset to the teaching profession," Fennell said before presenting him a memorial plaque.

Ballard is one of only five teachers across the country named at the National Hall of Fame this year.

“If you just give them a little bit of love and you work hard, and you show them some compassion. You can do some great things." Keith Ballard, Director of music at Southwest Middle School

District officials joined administrators from the school to organize a celebration that included some of Ballard's former students and a performance by the mariachi band from nearby Southwest High School.

Omar De Leon / Sweetwater District Web/Video Services Specialist David Rodriguez (far right) is the mariachi teacher from Southwest High School. He is also a former student of Keith Ballard and brought some of his young musicians to the celebration, Wednesday, San Diego, Calif., April 3, 2024

“I feel privileged, I feel honored. But, I feel more honored, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, to be a teacher here at Southwest Middle School," Ballard said.

His students are honored to have his trust.

Azucena Stinson, 14, is an eighth-grade mariachi music student.

“Mr. Ballard is a really straightforward teacher. He is honest and will help you if you need it," she said.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will travel to Washington, D.C., in early May for official ceremonies at the U.S. Department of Education. In June, they will travel to Kansas for four days of events before the formal induction ceremony on June 21 at Emporia State University.