Arts & Culture

What are your Comic-Con hacks?

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published June 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Attendees at Comic-Con International attend session on Pokémon, where participants could learn the basic rules of the card game, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.<br/><br/>&nbsp;<br/>
Marielena Castellanos
/
KPBS
Attendees at Comic-Con International attend a session on Pokémon, where participants could learn the basic rules of the card game, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

To say San Diego Comic-Con International is a “big event” is an understatement.

According to event organizers, 2023’s annual pop culture convention had more than 2,000 hours of programming, more than 1,000 exhibitors, tons of interactives, shows and more.

But with it being oh-so-large, Comic-Con can be a little hard to navigate. Basic logistics like transportation, parking, accommodation, finding food and a place to charge your phone can be challenging. But so is making the best of your time at Comic-Con. There are so many panels and exhibitors — how to figure out which to go see?

In preparation for Comic-Con 2024, KPBS wants to know what your Comic-Con hacks are. Do you know the best places at the convention to take a breather? The best place to park your car? When the best time to line up for Hall H is?

Share your tips in the form below for a future KPBS story. We might contact you if we’d like to learn more!

_

Tags

Arts & Culture Comic-Con 2024
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
