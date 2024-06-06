What are your Comic-Con hacks?

To say San Diego Comic-Con International is a “big event” is an understatement.

According to event organizers, 2023’s annual pop culture convention had more than 2,000 hours of programming, more than 1,000 exhibitors, tons of interactives, shows and more.

But with it being oh-so-large, Comic-Con can be a little hard to navigate. Basic logistics like transportation, parking, accommodation, finding food and a place to charge your phone can be challenging. But so is making the best of your time at Comic-Con. There are so many panels and exhibitors — how to figure out which to go see?

In preparation for Comic-Con 2024, KPBS wants to know what your Comic-Con hacks are. Do you know the best places at the convention to take a breather? The best place to park your car? When the best time to line up for Hall H is?

Share your tips in the form below for a future KPBS story. We might contact you if we’d like to learn more!