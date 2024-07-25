In photos: Comic-Con International 2024

The big Hollywood studios didn't make their annual appearances at last year’s Comic-Con International because of dual writers and actors' strikes.

"People who haven't been to the show really thought that the impact would be monumental," Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer said. "And I think what that tells me there's a lot of people that don't realize there are so many different elements to Comic-Con."

Glanzer was right — there was still plenty to see.

Studios and celebrities are due to return in 2024 — but so is the fandom we all know and love.

Wednesday, July 24

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Fans stand outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks to members of the media about Comic-Con preview night on July 24, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

Bennett Lacy / KPBS Yance Williams of Houston, Texas, poses for a photo with a R2D2-shaped luggage bag on July 24, 2024 at the Old Town Transit Center in San Diego, Calif. Williams has been to Comic-Con 12 times.

Bennett Lacy / KPBS A sign details special trolley service for Comic-Con International on July 24, 2024 at the Old Town Transit Center, San Diego, Calif.

Thursday, July 25

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Sunday, July 28

