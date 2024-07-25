Give Now
People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.

In photos: Comic-Con International 2024

By KPBS Staff
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:56 AM PDT

The big Hollywood studios didn't make their annual appearances at last year’s Comic-Con International because of dual writers and actors' strikes.

"People who haven't been to the show really thought that the impact would be monumental," Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer said. "And I think what that tells me there's a lot of people that don't realize there are so many different elements to Comic-Con."

Glanzer was right — there was still plenty to see.

Studios and celebrities are due to return in 2024 — but so is the fandom we all know and love.

Follow along for KPBS' coverage of the big pop culture event!

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout Comic-Con International.

Wednesday, July 24

People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.
Fans stand outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Fans stand outside of the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks to members of the media about Comic-Con preview night on July 24, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks to members of the media about Comic-Con preview night on July 24, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Yance Williams of Houston, Texas, poses for a photo with a R2D2-shaped luggage bag on July 24, 2024 at the Old Town Transit Center in San Diego, Calif. Williams has been to Comic-Con 12 times.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
Yance Williams of Houston, Texas, poses for a photo with a R2D2-shaped luggage bag on July 24, 2024 at the Old Town Transit Center in San Diego, Calif. Williams has been to Comic-Con 12 times.
A sign details special trolley service for Comic-Con International on July 24, 2024 at the Old Town Transit Center, San Diego, Calif.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
A sign details special trolley service for Comic-Con International on July 24, 2024 at the Old Town Transit Center, San Diego, Calif.

Thursday, July 25

Coming soon!

Friday, July 26

Coming soon!

Saturday, July 27

Coming soon!

Sunday, July 28

Coming soon!

More News