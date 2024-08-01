Play turns a Parkland father's grief into connection and hope

Manuel Oliver's son, "Guac," or Joaquin Oliver, was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, along with 16 of his classmates, the deadliest high school shooting in United States history.

In the years since, the Oliver family have tried — and continued to try — whatever form of activism they can to prevent more gun violence in the United States. But something about the theater lit a spark for Manuel Oliver. He realized he could capture the attention of hundreds of people at a time in a theater, even if they were not seeking out a story about gun violence — just by sharing a connection.

Elijah Pelton On stage, Manuel Oliver paints around and interacts with a life-size photograph of his son, Joaquin "Guac" Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

"This is my real life. This is my story, and Joaquin's story. It's just putting together events that are very happy moments. I always like people to remember Joaquin for his 17 years and not for his last two minutes. So that's what the play is about. It's about those wonderful 17 years. Of course we talk about those terrible two minutes, but at the end of the show you will feel empowered," Oliver said. "It's an empowering play."

Oliver had no prior acting experience, but had spent the period since his son's murder finding ways to share the story through art — including a mural project, performance art installations and lots of storytelling and public speaking. The play, which was co-written with playwright James Clements, has since been performed on stages in New York, Washington D.C. and at theater festivals around the country. In the 2023 United Solo Festival in New York City, "Guac" won Best Production.

Performing a one-person play night after night is an intense and sometimes exhausting form of expression and activism, but Oliver said that as a father, it's something he loves to do — and has to do.

"I just go on stage with my son. I never thought I would say this, but I know that the day that I lost Joaquin, Joaquin did not lose me. That relationship, father-son, is still there in a way. So for me that's more important that anything else, any other feeling or emotion. So if I can go on stage and you will see how I connect — yes I do connect with people, but I connect very much with my son," Oliver said. "I feel like I'm parenting when I'm doing that. It's refreshing. It's a nice thing, more than a sad thing."

The Olivers immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela when Joaquin and his sister were young children to provide a better future for them — an irony not lost in the play. But Oliver is still tirelessly fixated on creating a better future for young people. He remembers how he did not think or care much about gun violence before it affected his family, and he wants to keep telling this story until everyone hears it.

"I can tell you I won't stop. I know myself. This is gonna be on Broadway. Not because I want to be on Broadway, but because it needs to be on it. It needs to reach as many people as possible, and if that's the way to do it, then I'll do that. That's way easier than getting a bill signed by any politician in D.C.," Oliver said.

Elijah Pelton Manuel Oliver is shown on stage in an undated production of his one-person play, "Guac."

Kara Chine is a teacher, organizer and board member of SD4GVP, the organization that brought the play to San Diego, and she said that the arts are a tool of connection, relatability and understanding.

"A powerful form of activism is to reach people through their hearts and minds in the arts and help them understand the reality of an issue like gun violence, and no one does it better in my opinion than Manuel," she said.

Oliver's sense of humor is woven into the play, and he credits his Latino personality for his ability to bring fun, jokes and warmth into the storytelling.

He also takes the stage wearing a shirt that reads "Just F***ing Vote," a backdrop of activism that permeates the play.

"Everything is political. If not, then you're missing the point," Oliver said. "This is not a red or blue thing. This is not a red or blue show. This is an ethical show."

Elijah Pelton Manuel Oliver is shown on stage in an undated photo.

Chine added Oliver's play also speaks directly to young people who are motivated to change the world.

"There's all this subliminal messaging of, you know, this is about to be your country and we're not dumping it on you to fix it, we're supporting you, but you're the ones that are going to do it," she said.

"Guac" will be performed twice in San Diego. The Saturday show is already sold out, but tickets for Friday night's performance at UC San Diego are still available.

Details: 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego. $0-$23.18.