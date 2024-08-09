City of San Diego wants to renovate and reopen Balboa Park's Starlight Bowl

The city of San Diego has issued a request for proposals to lease and renovate the Starlight Bowl.

The Ford Motor Company built the amphitheater in 1935 as a place to showcase cars during the California Pacific International Exposition. The San Diego Civic Light Opera then held musical performances there for decades. The venue saw its last performance in 2010.

In his State of Balboa Park address Thursday night, Mayor Todd Gloria said he’s ready to bring it back.

“It is high time that this special corner of the Palisades be rehabilitated and put back into productive use for the benefit of the community, so that many more lifelong memories can finally be made here once again,” he said.

Courtesy of the City of San Diego A performance at the Starlight Bowl in 1949.

In its announcement , the city said it’s looking for “innovative ideas” to better incorporate the theater into Balboa Park’s architectural design.

The request for proposals also notes one of the main challenges of the Starlight Bowl’s location: its proximity to the San Diego International Airport’s flight path.

Proposals are due Nov. 14.

Gloria said the city will also be seeking proposals for the Village Grill, the restaurant kiosk between the Spanish Village and the Junior Theater.