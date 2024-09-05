'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' because once was not enough

It has been 36 years since "Beetlejuice" haunted cinemas. But Tim Burton's trickster ghost is back for a sequel.

Michael Keaton might be able to make a career out of returning to characters decades after he left them. His Batman was the best thing in the recent "The Flash" and now he rises from the netherworld to bring back Beetlejuice. Can we expect "Mr. Grandma" or "Johnny More Dangerously"? He seems to be getting better with age although "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" gives him very little to do.

In the 36 years since Keaton first brought us Beetlejuice, there has been a short-lived cartoon series and stage musical inspired by the character. Since the character was dead or undead and basically looked a bit rotten, Keaton returns to the role looking pretty much the same.

Warner Brothers Michael Keaton (center) returns as the trickster ghost in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (2024)

For "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" we find Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) as an adult coping with a rebellious teenage daughter who doesn't believe in ghosts, disapproves of her mother's career as host of "Ghost House," and hates her mom's business partner and self-described husband to be (a smarmy Justin Theroux who is more repulsive than any ghost). A death brings the Deetz family back to Winter River and a new supernatural disturbance.

Since it’s hard to keep the undead down in Tim Burton’s cinematic universe, Beetlejuice is back for more supernatural shenanigans. And when Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega as the current go-to goth chick) unlocks a door to the afterlife, Lydia finds herself in reluctant need of Beetlejuice's services.

Warner Brothers Tim Burton directing Michael Keaton on the set of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (2024)

The sequel to Burton’s 1988 hit arrives with the same strengths and unfortunately same weaknesses as the original. Both films are fun, visually inventive, beautifully designed and boast a great cast. But both also suffer from mediocre scripts that fail to put all the onscreen talent to good use. The sequel has especially lazy scriptwriting that recycles gags from the first film, forces Lydia to partner with a conniving scoundrel that a two-year-old could spot, and adds a subplot involving Beetlejuice's vengeful ex that goes absolutely nowhere. In 36 years I was hoping they could come up with something better.

One petty grievance for me was when trick or treaters arrive and are given carrot sticks and not only do they not complain but a group of the kids steal the cauldron full of the vegetables. In what universe would that happen? It's a small detail but it pulled me out of the story. I can completely go along with shrunken heads, a woman stapling her body back together, and a netherworld existing side by side with ours. But kids excited to take carrot sticks? Absolutely not believable.

Warner Brothers Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton reunite for Tim Burton's sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (2024)

The sequel does benefit greatly from reassembling the original cast of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara (such a treasure), and adding Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega, and a gorgeously goth Monica Bellucci who is given absolutely nothing to do after a wickedly fun reanimation scene.

Warner Brothers Monica Bellucci lends dark beauty to "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Bellucci is seen in this 2024 film still as Delores.

Special mention though of Bob (Nick Kellington is credited as the actor) and his shrunken-headed co-workers who were a delight. If Minions have their own movie, maybe these guys deserve one ... but with better writers.

Warner Brothers Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe) and the put-upon Bob (Nick Kellington) in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (2024)

With a heat wave upon us, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” provides a perfect popcorn movie to escape to in air-conditioned cinemas. It offers deliciously dark and twisted eye candy but not much more.