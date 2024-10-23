KPBS wants to know: What would you ask Les Girls owner Kata Pierce-Morgan about life on the fringe?

"Don’t Be a Silent Bystander" is the mantra of stripper, activist and local business owner Kata Pierce-Morgan, who told her story in the ground-breaking KPBS video podcast Stripper Energy: Fighting Back from the Fringes. Pierce-Morgan and others challenged stereotypes, impacted workers' rights and brought meaningful change to San Diego.

On Nov. 19, Pierce-Morgan will be on stage at Les Girls — the historic adult theater she's owned for decades. She’ll be telling her story on how she accomplished change by not being a silent bystander.

Before Pierce-Morgan joins us in November, KPBS wants to hear from you. Do you have questions for her about overcoming challenges from the fringes, advocating for positive change, or current issues that reflect her experiences?

Please send us your questions and insights.