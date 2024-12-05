5 things to know about December Nights at Balboa Park this weekend

San Diego’s beloved holiday tradition, December Nights, returns to Balboa Park this weekend. Whether you’re a seasoned attendee or new to the festivities, here are five things to know before you head out to this iconic event.

1. The important details

The event runs Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but with hundreds of thousands of attendees expected, plan to take public transportation and arrive early to beat the crowds.

2. What’s new for 2024

This year’s December Nights marks the grand reopening of the Botanical Building, newly renovated after a three-year, $30 million restoration. Stop by to see the building in all its glory on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Get a bird’s eye view of Balboa Park by taking a free ride on the Ferris wheel.

Andrew Bowen / KPBS An MTS Rapid 215 bus travels through a bus-only lane on Park Boulevard in Balboa Park, Nov. 21, 2023.

3. Parking and transportation tips

Parking, oh the parking. If you’ve ever tried to check out December Nights before, you know the parking can be brutal. Plan ahead! Parking in Balboa Park is extremely limited. Instead, take advantage of the free MTS shuttle running from:



City College parking garages: 16th and B Streets

16th and B Streets Downtown, near City Hall : 3rd Avenue and A Street

: 3rd Avenue and A Street Little Italy: Green Line trolley stop and County Administration parking garages at Beech Street and Kettner Boulevard.

MTS

For more information about bus stops and schedules, visit the MTS December Nights guide here .

There are also two free bike and scooter valets located at the corner of Park Boulevard and Village Place, and at the west entrance to the Cabrillo Bridge. The free bike valet hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

4. Food, performances and family fun

Enjoy a world of flavors with more than 200 food and retail booths, and sample cultural dishes at the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages. There’s entertainment for all ages, from performances by more than 70 groups across six stages to movie screenings of "Elf" and "Home Alone" near the Comic-Con Museum.

This year, the Family Zone has been expanded to include the aforementioned Ferris wheel, crafts and visits with Santa and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

From the San Diego Air & Space Museum to the Mingei International Museum, many Balboa Park museums are offering free admission during select hours as part of December Nights. Check out the full list and hours here .

5. Tips for people with disabilities

Accessible parking is available off Park Boulevard at the Fleet Science Center on Space Theater Way, and at the Natural History Museum on Village Place. The Spreckels Organ Pavilion stage will feature American Sign Language interpretation from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Visit here for a full list of accessible locations and participating museums.